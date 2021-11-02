Faculty Positions in Advanced Manufacturing and Materials, University of Oklahoma, Gallogly College of Engineering

Wilkes University welcomed seven new faculty members at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. The new faculty and their areas of specialization are:. Kristiana Feeser has joined the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences as a visiting assistant professor in the department of psychology. Prior to joining Wilkes, Feeser was a faculty member and researcher in the kinesiology program at Southern Illinois University. Feeser has authored a variety of publications and presentations related to the student experience, particularly in intercollegiate athletics programs. Feeser earned a Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts in applied psychology from Southern Illinois University, and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and anthropology from Western Kentucky University.

