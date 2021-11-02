CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faculty Positions in Advanced Manufacturing and Materials, University of Oklahoma, Gallogly College of Engineering

The Gallogly College of Engineering of the University of Oklahoma has three open tenure-track faculty positions in Advanced Manufacturing and Materials. These positions build on existing faculty strengths to form a strong interdisciplinary cluster that includes the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering and the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering....

