ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Central Washington University women's soccer team hosts Simon Fraser University and No. 18 Western Washington University. "Excited to have home matches this week as we are just about wrapping up our season," Assistant Coach Emmy Koflanovich said. "Should be a good game Thursday as it was a close game last time we played Simon Fraser. Saturday we play Western Washington, who is still nationally ranked, and it is always great when we are able to play a team who is at the top. It will challenge the team but it will be a good test for us both mentally and physically. Both games this week will be very important for us to play a full 90 and stay mentally engaged. We have had a good week of training and it should be a good two games for us."

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO