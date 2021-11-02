CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postdoctoral Researcher Positions in Visual Analytics or Trustable and Scientific AI, The University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

We invite applications for one or two postdoctoral researcher positions with Spring 2022 start dates in visual analytics, visualization, social media analytics, and big data analytics across a wide...

Newswise

ORNL to partner with University of Oklahoma

Newswise — Creative problem-solving at a global scale requires multidisciplinary collaboration and diverse perspectives. For the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, that means seeking out accomplished research partners to cultivate innovation, speed technologies to market and increase the lab’s economic impact. ORNL and the University of Oklahoma, known...
informs.org

Faculty Positions in Advanced Manufacturing and Materials, University of Oklahoma, Gallogly College of Engineering

The Gallogly College of Engineering of the University of Oklahoma has three open tenure-track faculty positions in Advanced Manufacturing and Materials. These positions build on existing faculty strengths to form a strong interdisciplinary cluster that includes the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering and the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. This cluster will integrate research in manufacturing processes and materials, metrology, machine learning, high-performance computing, computational materials engineering, and information sciences. The cluster will focus on a range of topics from atomic to mesoscale microstructure evolution of metallic materials and composites, process physics and diagnostics, real-time process modeling and monitoring, non-destructive evaluation and product verification, use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in process and product qualification, and large-scale integration across inter-connected manufacturing system including the World Wide Web. This cluster is aimed at systematically advancing the state-of-the-art in cyber and smart manufacturing using modern methods. Candidates with backgrounds in areas such as digital twin technology, automation toward Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IOT), cloud manufacturing, and the improved understanding of additive, subtractive, and hybrid manufacturing are encouraged to apply.
haverford.edu

Postdoctoral Research Fellow

This position is offered for a three (3 year) term, with the initial appointment offered as a one year appointment, with reappointment for a second and third year contingent on successful performance. An NSF-funded postdoctoral fellowship is available in the group of Professor Ted Brzinski in the department of Physics and Astronomy at Haverford College. The research project involves the use of photoelasticimetry to characterize the contact force networks in large, disordered packings and to develop and apply novel strategies for data analysis based in algebraic topology.
informs.org

Tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Management Science at the University of Miami

The Department of Management Science at the University of Miami Herbert Business School is recruiting for one Tenure Track Assistant Professor position beginning Fall 2022. The position requires a strong background in Operations Research, Statistics, or related discipline. Candidates for this position should have research interests in areas related to business, demonstrated ability to conduct "A journal" quality research, and should be able to teach courses related to Business Analytics at the undergraduate and graduate level. Completion of all requirements for a Ph.D. in Operations Research, Statistics or related discipline is required prior to beginning employment. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by Nov 8th, and the committee will continue to accept and review applications until the position is filled.
informs.org

Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus

This is a job posting for the Postdoctoral Research Fellow position in Global Sourcing amid Supply Chain Disruptions at the University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus. We are looking for a post-doctoral candidate to collaborate with us in developing the modeling framework for global sourcing problem under disruptive effects. The postdoctoral candidate is expected to get involved in the project, developing a modeling framework that captures the disruptive effects of pandemics, formulation and solution of sourcing problem, analyzing the trade offs and interpret the results and writing the manuscript. Dr. Amir Ardestani-Jaafari, assistant professor in the Faculty of Management at University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus (UBC) leads the project in collaboration with Dr. Eric Li (Faculty of Management, UBC) and Dr. Shumail Mazahir (SKEMA Business School).
Corvallis Gazette-Times

OSU researcher among top analytical scientists in the world

An Oregon State University’s professor is among the Top 60 analytical scientists in the world, according to a magazine that should know. It's called The Analytical Scientist. Richard van Breemen made the magazine's Power List 2020 and 2021. His work in biomedical mass spectrometry earned him an initial spot, and...
stillwaterliving.com

Oklahoma State University to invest in teachers for Oklahoma through OK-Thrive

In an effort to address a growing teacher shortage in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma State University College of Education and Human Sciences is introducing OK-Thrive, a mentorship and coaching program that will support new teachers during the first three years in the profession. The goal of OK-Thrive, The Retention of Innovative...
informs.org

Postdoctoral Position in Mathematical Optimization at EPFL

The Risk Analytics and Optimization (RAO) lab at the Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) led by Prof. Daniel Kuhn invites applications for a postdoctoral position in the area of optimization under uncertainty, in particular in the fields of (distributionally) robust optimization and stochastic programming, with applications to energy systems. The successful candidate will conduct research aiming to design and optimize drone operations at Swissgrid, the Swiss national electricity grid operator.
scitechdaily.com

Over 80% of Deer in Study Test Positive for COVID – They May Be a Reservoir for the Virus To Continually Circulate

More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
informs.org

Faculty Position at the University of Minnesota

The Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities invites applications to fill a full-time tenure-track faculty position beginning fall 2022. Exceptional applicants, with particularly strong records of research, teaching, scientific leadership and creativity, will be considered for higher rank and tenure depending upon experience and qualification.
US News and World Report

University of Oklahoma to Enact Employee Vaccine Requirement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma on Friday announced that all employees will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 8. The university must comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating vaccinations for federal employees, or risk losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, according to a statement on the OU website.
informs.org

Assistant Professor in Analytics and Information Management, University of Colorado at Boulder

Assistant Professor Positions, starting August 2022. Leeds School of Business, University of Colorado at Boulder. The Division of Organizational Leadership and Information Analytics within the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado at Boulder seeks two experienced or new assistant professors in Analytics and Information Management beginning August 2022. The candidates will engage students and faculty from diverse disciplines and actively participate in curriculum development and other programmatic initiatives that encourage curiosity and creativity within research and learning. Rank and salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and based on the University of Colorado pay scale. The position provides an opportunity to engage with a breadth of technology initiatives and departments, including Computer Science, Information Science, ATLAS, and Silicon Flatirons as well as seventeen federal laboratories located in Boulder.
martechseries.com

Visual AI Company AnyVision Changes its Name to Oosto

Company also announces a new research partnership with Carnegie Mellon University to fuel innovation in safety use cases and next generation recognition technologies, including object and behavioral recognition. AnyVision, the world’s leading Vision AI company, announced that the company will change its name to Oosto. The new name reflects the...
informs.org

Cybersecurity - Associate Professor/Professor Position at The University of Alabama

The Culverhouse College of Business at The University of Alabama (UA) invites applications for a tenure tenure-track Associate or Full Professor position in Operations Management or other business discipline (e.g., Management, Management Information Systems, Statistics, Marketing, Finance, Economics, Statistics, or Accounting), with an established research record or research funding and high quality publications in the areas of cyber security. This person will ideally also have ties to external (non-UA) cybersecurity agencies and research institutes. The position start date is August 16, 2022. Candidates must have completed a doctorate in their respective discipline or a closely related field by the start of the appointment.
martechseries.com

Yellowbrick Data Sponsors 2021 Tableau Conference, Showcases Fastest Visual Analytics Platform for World’s Largest Data Community

Yellowbrick to demo its cloud-native data warehouse powering unmatched speed for business intelligence at Tableau’s global virtual event, November 9-12 Yellowbrick Data, the innovation leader in modern data warehousing, announced that it is an on-demand sponsor of the 2021 Tableau Conference (TC21), a global, interactive event that unites the world’s largest data community. Broadcast around the world from November 9-12 with three regional options (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and expecting 80K registrants, the event is completely free and billed as the most inclusive and accessible Tableau Conference ever. In its session “Supercharge your visual analytics: Run Tableau 100X faster with Yellowbrick,” the Yellowbrick team will demo the unmatched speed of its cloud-native data warehouse powering Tableau’s visual analytics platform.
