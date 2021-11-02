Postdoctoral Researcher Positions in Visual Analytics or Trustable and Scientific AI, The University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK

The Gallogly College of Engineering of the University of Oklahoma has three open tenure-track faculty positions in Advanced Manufacturing and Materials. These positions build on existing faculty strengths to form a strong interdisciplinary cluster that includes the School of Industrial and Systems Engineering and the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. This cluster will integrate research in manufacturing processes and materials, metrology, machine learning, high-performance computing, computational materials engineering, and information sciences. The cluster will focus on a range of topics from atomic to mesoscale microstructure evolution of metallic materials and composites, process physics and diagnostics, real-time process modeling and monitoring, non-destructive evaluation and product verification, use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in process and product qualification, and large-scale integration across inter-connected manufacturing system including the World Wide Web. This cluster is aimed at systematically advancing the state-of-the-art in cyber and smart manufacturing using modern methods. Candidates with backgrounds in areas such as digital twin technology, automation toward Industry 4.0 and Internet of Things (IOT), cloud manufacturing, and the improved understanding of additive, subtractive, and hybrid manufacturing are encouraged to apply.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO