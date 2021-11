Charges are amended once again against four people accused of contributing to the death of a four-year-old girl in Benton County. Last week, the prosecutor altered the charges against the parents of the little girl, James and Mary Mast, as well as Ethan Mast. The trio are now also charged with child abuse, two counts of child endangerment, and an additional charge of armed criminal action. They’re facing additional charges, including first-degree murder.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO