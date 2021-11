New World has five main attributes that players can increase with every level up. These are Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Focus and Constitution. Attribute points are also bestowed by gear, which becomes important once you’ve hit the level cap and can’t earn any more. Weapons scale off of certain attributes, with some gaining increased damage based on a single one while others can scale off of a primary and secondary attribute. Choosing the right weapon is about which attribute you want to focus on along with the activity (fishing, skinning, etc) that’s most appealing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO