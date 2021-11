INDIANAPOLIS--The U.S. government has placed a $1.29 billion order to Eli Lilly for another 614,000 doses of its COVID-19 drug cocktail of bamlinivab and etesevimab. The administration at Eli Lilly says it will supply at least 400,000 doses of the cocktail, which is authorized for emergency use to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms in adults age 12 or older. It can also be used for post-exposure prevention of Covid-19 in certain individuals, by the end of the year, with the remainder delivered by the end of January 2022.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO