Chicago, IL

Downtown shootings are up 220%

wlsam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe economic and cultural hub of Chicago has seen...

www.wlsam.com

Comments / 18

Thomas Wright
4d ago

shooting are up but prosecuting criminals are down 220% the number of cops are down over 200 police budget was cut over 200 million DAMM is it me or are you seeing a pattern here vote these p.o.s. democrates out

Reply(1)
7
Ron Jaeger
4d ago

Chicago’s IMPLOSION economically and socially is totally the fault of voting DEMONcrats into office. Do you, Chicagoans, GIVE A DAM? It’s YOUR HOME, don’t threw it away.

Reply
2
Delbert Nordbrock
3d ago

told wife and daughter please don't go downtown Chicago this holiday season after 50 years

Reply
4
 

Orlando Sentinel

7 injured in downtown Orlando shootings amid Halloween celebrations

Several people were injured in a pair of shootings overnight amid Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando, police Chief Orlando Rolón said Monday. One of the shootings, which injured four people, happened near North Orange Avenue and Wall Street, police said. The other shooting, near Lake Eola, injured three people. Rolón said one of the victims in the shooting near Wall Street was 16 years ...
ORLANDO, FL
Eater

Another IRS Raid Shuts Down a Popular South Side Barbecue Restaurant

For the second time this week, Internal Revenue Service special agents and Chicago police teamed up to shut down a popular restaurant. The second incident happened around noon on Thursday when a raid forced I-57 Smoke House and I-57 Rib House, two barbecue joints in South Side Morgan Park, to close.
CHICAGO, IL
wogx.com

Police: Feud involving teen led to shooting in Downtown Orlando

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón spoke about the shooting later on Monday morning, explaining that two people, one a 16-year-old, began feuding on social media. They ran into each other in Downtown Orlando on Sunday night. One of the two pulled out a gun and hit the other, the 16-year-old and three innocent bystanders.
ORLANDO, FL
baltimorebrew.com

As Pittsburgh decides to dim, downtown Baltimore prepares to light up

Among the questions raised by the push to erect high-energy-consumption digital ads: Is mobile technology destined to render these large, inert billboards as obsolete as the sign painter?. Just weeks before the City Council and Mayor Brandon Scott approved a bill to create a special downtown district for large digital...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

Gary Coleman Charged With Punching 66-Year-Old Woman On CTA Green Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in an attack on the CTA L platform that sent a woman tumbling onto the tracks. It happened on Friday night near the Cermak green line station. Police say Gary Coleman, 32, punched a 66-year-old woman several times in the face. She fell onto the tracks and was rescued and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Coleman is facing several aggravated battery charges.  
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Illinois mom allegedly shoots man dead after he refused to kiss her

An Illinois mother of three shot a man dead after he — and his girlfriend — refused to kiss her, authorities said. Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, had just moved in with James P. Jones, 29, and his girlfriend at the Preserve Woodfield apartment complex in Rolling Meadows when a love triangle fatally exploded, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
ILLINOIS STATE
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Public Radio

A judge has suspended Chicago’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement for police officers

A Cook County judge on Monday suspended the city of Chicago’s policy requiring that all of its police officers be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year. The ruling is a major victory for police unions, who have held that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate violates their collective bargaining agreements. Judge Raymond Mitchell ruled Monday that the mandate should be halted for police officers until those complaints can be settled in arbitration.
CHICAGO, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Missing from Chicago, Illinois: The Disappearance of the Thompson Family

The Thompson Family Missing from Chicago, IllinoisLipstick Alley. 43-year old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year old Andrew and 11-year old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father had passed and left the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which everyone was unhappy about. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader” and about four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 saying he threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no arrest was made.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Mom of Jaslyn Adams demands McDonald’s CEO apologize: ‘How dare you judge me. You know nothing about the ’hood’

Lanesha Walker has kept quiet in her grief over the brazen murder in April of her youngest daughter, 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, in the drive-thru of a Homan Square McDonald’s. While many family members have spoken on the tragedy — Jaslyn had been in the car with her father — her mother’s focus has been parenting Jaslyn’s two sisters and brother, ages 11, 10 and 9, through their unimaginable loss. Until now.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

#48: Five-time felon killed his own cousin while on electronic monitoring for pending narcotics case, prosecutors say

Authorities say a five-time convicted felon killed his own cousin on Monday evening and then fled from the home where he was supposed to stay on electronic monitoring for a pending felony case. They charged him with murder, but a prosecutor said that the state can’t charge him with escape because Illinois’ new criminal justice reform law decriminalized electronic monitoring violations of less than 48 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Suspect Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Police Officer Begs Judge To Not Release Him

DENVER (CBS4) – Police typically use arrest affidavits to simply state the circumstances surrounding an arrest. Last week, a Denver police officer used an arrest affidavit to warn the court not to give a defendant bail. Robert Avila had been arrested three times in 24 hours. While his initial charges weren’t felonies, officers described him as erratic, incoherent and escalating, but the judges twice released him on a personal recognizance bond, which meant he just had to promise to return for his next court appearance. Robert Avila (credit: Denver Police) Avila’s first arrest came on Oct. 25 just after 10 p.m. Police were...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Person Wounded In Shooting On I-80 In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — One person was wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting on Interstate 80 in Joliet. Illinois State Police said they were called at 5:27 p.m. after someone was shot on westbound I-80 near Larkin Avenue. All lanes of westbound I-80 near Larkin Avenue were closed for investigation at 5:45 p.m. All lanes reopened around 8 p.m. This incident happened hours after a person was shot on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway between Des Plaines and Harlem avenues. Further details were not immediately available. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400 or to email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Shooting In Lansing Leaves 1 Man Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead after being shot in Lansing Saturday night. Police said around 9 p.m., Lansing officers were dispatched to the 17500 block of Walter Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds to the body. Paramedics treated and transported the victim to Munster Community Hospital where he later died. The Lansing Police Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the case. Lansing Police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators gathered evidence from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (708) 895-7150.
LANSING, IL

