Downtown shootings are up 220%

The Thompson Family Missing from Chicago, IllinoisLipstick Alley. 43-year old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year old Andrew and 11-year old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father had passed and left the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which everyone was unhappy about. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader” and about four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 saying he threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no arrest was made.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO