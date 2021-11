Jury selection began on Monday for a Missouri man accused of killing his wife in 2019 and dumping her body in a state park. Joseph Elledge, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, 28, in October 2019. Her remains were discovered by a hunter in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park — about seven miles from the couple's Columbia home — on March 25, 2021; they were positively identified in April. Charges were filed against Elledge in February 2020.

