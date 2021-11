A group of Republican legislators has called for the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) to withdraw its membership from the National School Board Association (NSBA), pending any serious reform and leadership change at the national organization, after the NSBA sent a “deceitful and defamatory” letter to the United States Attorney General asking the Department of Justice to investigate the involvement of concerned parents at local school board meetings. Signatories to the letter include Senate Education Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes), Senate Education Committee Vice Chairman Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), House Education Finance Committee Republican Lead Ron Kresha (R-Little Falls), and House Education Policy Committee Republican Lead Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO