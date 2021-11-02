CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43z6gD_0ckiBJrV00

Ohio State came in at No. 5 in the first College Football rankings of the season released on Tuesday evening, trailing Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, which beat the Buckeyes in Columbus back on Sept. 11.

"Oregon has had some nice wins,” College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Gary Barta said when asked why the Ducks were ranked ahead of the Buckeyes. “They've been through a lot of challenges, but they beat Ohio State at Ohio State, and that was important to the committee."

That said, there are a total of six Big Ten teams in the top 25, including Michigan at No. 7, Minnesota at No. 20, Wisconsin at No. 21 and Iowa at No. 22. Ohio State still has games remaining against the Spartans and Wolverines on Nov. 20 and 27, respectively.

There's also the matter of the Big Ten Championship Game against another potentially ranked opponent from the West Division, and wins in all three of those games would boost the Buckeyes’ resume and undoubtedly move them into the top four.

The full rankings are as follows, with their overall records in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (8-0)
  2. Alabama (7-1)
  3. Michigan State (8-0)
  4. Oregon (7-1)
  5. Ohio State (7-1)
  6. Cincinnati (8-0)
  7. Michigan (7-1)
  8. Oklahoma (9-0)
  9. Wake Forest (8-0)
  10. Notre Dame (7-1)
  11. Oklahoma State (7-1)
  12. Baylor (7-1)
  13. Auburn 6-2)
  14. Texas A&M (6-2)
  15. BYU (7-2)
  16. Ole Miss (6-2)
  17. Mississippi State (5-3)
  18. Kentucky (6-2)
  19. N.C. State (6-2)
  20. Minnesota (6-2)
  21. Wisconsin (5-3)
  22. Iowa (6-2)
  23. Fresno State (7-2)
  24. San Diego State (7-1)
  25. Pittsburgh (6-2)

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Barta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#College Football Rankings#American Football#Ducks#Spartans#Wolverines#Byu#Buckeye Forums
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy