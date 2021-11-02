Vikings Lose Hunter to Season-Ending Injury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings safety Harrison Smith will miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings made the announcement about 90 minutes before the game’s scheduled noon start. The #Vikings have placed S Harrison Smith on Reserve/COVID-19 and activated S Myles Dorn from the practice squad via COVID-19 replacement. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 7, 2021 The team activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad. The secondary is already missing cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is on injured reserve. Smith is the longest-tenured Viking. He’s anchored the back end of the defense since being drafted in 2012. The team signed him to an extension this offseason. Earlier in the week, the Vikings placed starting center Garrett Bradbury and backup guard Dakota Dozier on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings are 3-4 this season. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO