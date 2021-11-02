CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings Lose Hunter to Season-Ending Injury

By Learfield
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

(Eagan, MN) -- The Minnesota Vikings 20-16 loss on Sunday night to the Dallas Cowboys has proven to be more...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniopost.com

Report: Vikings brace for worst on DE Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter will have an MRI on Monday that could confirm the Minnesota Vikings' fear that the defensive end sustained a torn pectoral muscle, the Star-Tribune reported. That injury would likely be season-ending. Hunter left Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys after playing just 27 defensive snaps. He had...
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Star DE Danielle Hunter Leaves Game vs. Cowboys With Shoulder Injury

Vikings star defensive end Danielle Hunter left tonight's game against the Cowboys with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, according to the team. Hunter appeared to hurt his shoulder while making a tackle in the first half. We'll see if he is able to return in the second half or if his night is done. This story will be updated when additional news is available.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
thevikingage.com

Career with Minnesota Vikings could be over for Danielle Hunter

After suffering a season-ending injury on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the future of Danielle Hunter with the Minnesota Vikings is in doubt. As if losing to a Dallas Cowboys team without Dak Prescott inside your own building wasn’t brutal enough, the Minnesota Vikings found out on Monday that star defensive end Danielle Hunter will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a torn pectoral muscle.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Harrison Smith On Reserve/COVID-19 List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings safety Harrison Smith will miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings made the announcement about 90 minutes before the game’s scheduled noon start. The #Vikings have placed S Harrison Smith on Reserve/COVID-19 and activated S Myles Dorn from the practice squad via COVID-19 replacement. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 7, 2021 The team activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad. The secondary is already missing cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is on injured reserve. Smith is the longest-tenured Viking. He’s anchored the back end of the defense since being drafted in 2012. The team signed him to an extension this offseason. Earlier in the week, the Vikings placed starting center Garrett Bradbury and backup guard Dakota Dozier on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings are 3-4 this season.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
NFL
Hot 104.7

Vikings Lose Huge Piece of Their Defense for Rest of Season

The Minnesota Vikings suffered a critical blow to their playoff hopes on Sunday as they lost to the Dallas Cowboys and a back up quarterback. That bad news was followed up even more bad news on Monday as the Vikings found out they will be without a key contributor moving forward.
NFL
ESPN

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter out for season with torn pectoral muscle

MINNEAPOLIS -- An MRI revealed that Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter tore a pectoral muscle on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Mike Zimmer announced Monday. Hunter suffered what was initially classified as a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Minnesota's 20-16 loss to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Vikes
chatsports.com

Vikings’ Danielle Hunter Suffers Torn Pec, Will Miss Rest Of Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings lost more than a primetime game Sunday after one of the team’s top defensive players suffered an injury. According to the team, defensive end Danielle Hunter tore a pectoral muscle during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s now heading to the injured reserve list and will miss the remainder of the season.
NFL
willmarradio.com

Vikings Injury Update

(Eagan, MN) -- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, and defensive end Everson Griffen were all out of practice yesterday. Griffen was given a rest day and is not injured, but Dantzler and Barr are both dealing with injuries. Week nine's initial injury report also lists Harrison Smith, James Lynch, and Michael Pierce as limited participants in practice. In addition, the Vikings are bringing in a new defensive end following this week's news that Danielle (duh-neel) Hunter will miss the rest of the season. The Purple claimed Jonah Williams from the Los Angeles Rams. In eight games with Los Angeles this season, the 26-year-old has recorded five tackles. The Vikings will be on the road against the Ravens on Sunday.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Vikings scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?

The Ravens are coming off their bye week and getting healthier. They’ll face a Minnesota Vikings team Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium that has been largely inconsistent this season and owns a 3-4 record. Here’s who has the edge in each phase: Ravens passing game vs. Vikings pass defense Lamar Jackson took five sacks in the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a result of uneven pass ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Return of Ravens’ running game might not be an aberration | COMMENTARY

Even when the Ravens rushed for 187 yards several weeks ago, it was considered more of an aberration than the start of something new. Then came Sunday. The Ravens rushed for 247 yards on 45 carries and the running game was one of the main reasons the Ravens beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-31, in overtime at M&T Bank Stadium. Of course, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed 21 times for 120 ...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Danielle Hunter's injury propels D.J. Wonnum back into the Vikings' starting lineup

Another week, another change in Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum's outlook with the team as the versatile but raw defender likely finds himself in the starting lineup again following Danielle Hunter's season-ending injury. Wonnum opened the season as the starter opposite Hunter after winning a training camp competition with Stephen...
NFL
willmarradio.com

Vikings Make Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game In Maryland

(Eagan, MN) -- The Minnesota Vikings will try to get back in the win column when they meet the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. The 3-4 Vikings are coming off a 20-16 loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys last week. Minnesota's offense has failed to score more than...
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Lose Starting Safety DeShon Elliott for Season in Overtime Win over Vikings

The Ravens survived their third come from behind win this season down multiple scores. It also took making an appearance in their third overtime game this season. The Ravens beat the Vikings 34-31 in overtime thanks to Justin Tucker's 36-yard game winning field goal in OT. Unfortunately for the Ravens,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy