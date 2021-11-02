Vikings Lose Hunter to Season-Ending Injury

(Eagan, MN) -- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, and defensive end Everson Griffen were all out of practice yesterday. Griffen was given a rest day and is not injured, but Dantzler and Barr are both dealing with injuries. Week nine's initial injury report also lists Harrison Smith, James Lynch, and Michael Pierce as limited participants in practice. In addition, the Vikings are bringing in a new defensive end following this week's news that Danielle (duh-neel) Hunter will miss the rest of the season. The Purple claimed Jonah Williams from the Los Angeles Rams. In eight games with Los Angeles this season, the 26-year-old has recorded five tackles. The Vikings will be on the road against the Ravens on Sunday.
Comments / 0