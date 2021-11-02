CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Buckeye Breakdown Reacts to Ohio State's College Football Playoff Ranking

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ChMb_0cki9sLX00

Ohio State's initial College Football Playoff ranking wasn't extremely relevant in terms of the number next to its number. What is far more intriguing is where the Buckeyes fit around the country with respect to undefeated teams Michigan State, Oklahoma and Cincinnati, as well as 1-loss Alabama, Michigan and Oregon.

The Buckeyes checked in as the No. 5 team in the CFP's first release, one spot outside the top four teams that earn entry into the College Football Playoff. Important to note, they are ranked in front of Cincinnati and Oklahoma, but the Buckeyes are behind Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon.

Brett Hiltbrand and I give you our live reaction (which you can also watch on-demand) as we unpack what the CFP did with the first rankings of the fall.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban admitted he lit into the team on Thursday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is credited with being one of the greatest Xs and Os minds in college football history. Perhaps the most understated element of Saban’s highly decorated coaching acumen is his remarkable understanding of human psychology and how that affects his players. He understands human nature with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Buckeye State#American Football#Cfp#Buckeye Forums
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy