Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Slightly busier

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals look like the team to beat in the AFC North right now. Cincinnati improved to 5-2 on the season with a road win at Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals, led by Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, topped the Ravens, 41-17, in Baltimore on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd has gotten some flack for his decreased target share in the last few games. We recently wrote about how Boyd was the most underperforming player in the Bengals’ WR room and needed to get more involved in Cincinnati’s passing offense. Well, last week ahead...
Congratulations to NFL as they agree to pay players for CTE compensations for former players. It has appeared the league has abandoned its race-based formula for determining cognitive ability. A formula that was based against black players claiming concussion compensation. “There were a tremendous number of former players celebrating this moral decision, “stated the Captain. You may notice there are several (6-1) or (5-3) teams that look like contenders for the championship as the playoffs slowly appear.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has topped the 30-point mark in three-straight games. Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 10-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-6 to give the Bengals a 31-20 lead over the Jets. Watch the play below.
While Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd had only 39 receiving yards against the Baltimore Ravens, Boyd was still the reason the Bengals scored a touchdown in the second half. With 11:13 left in the third quarter against the Ravens, the Bengals designed a short pass to Boyd. Three Ravens...
CINCINNATI -- Just as Ja’Marr Chase was starting to appear unstoppable, the New York Jets were able to make the Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver look human. That wasn’t the big problem for the Bengals offense, though. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd stepped up as expected with the Jets focusing on Chase, and had the running game been able to get going, the offense might have been able to do more to put the Jets out of reach.
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Kroft caught a 13-yard touchdown pass for the New York Jets from backup quarterback Mike White with 3:45 left in the Jets' 34-31 win. It was Kroft's second catch of the game. Kroft, a third-round pick of the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft, played for Cincinnati from 2015 to 2018.
With the start of Week 9 just around the corner, what are our latest fantasy football WR rankings? Which wide receivers are players that could be in your starting lineup this week, and who might just prove too risky at the position in Week 9?. The below rankings are intended...
(CBS Pittsburgh) — Both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are coming off games they probably should have won. The banged-up Browns were hardly a sure thing heading into Pittsburgh to meet the division-rival Steelers. Running back Kareem Hunt was out. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, nursing an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, was iffy. A healthy Mayfield would have given Cleveland a clear advantage. But he was clearly not 100 percent. And the 15-10 loss suggests maybe a healthy Case Keenum might have been a better option.
The Bengals were a clear favorite over the New York Jets. With a hot Cincinnati...
Despite the brutal loss in Week 8 to the New York Jets as an 11.5-point favorite, the Cincinnati Bengals are still viewed as the favorite this week in a key AFC North battle against the Cleveland Browns. Tipico Sportsbook has the Bengals as a 2.5-point favorite at home over a...
The return of Odell Beckham Jr. from his near year-long absence due to an ACL injury was slated to be a game-changing development for the Cleveland Browns offense. However, in the most recent two games of the 2021 NFL season, this hope has not yet come to fruition. In the...
The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back is getting criticized for what appeared to be a mocking Jameis Winston celebration on Sunday evening. New Orleans is leading Tampa Bay, 16-7, at halftime on Sunday. The Saints are playing without Winston, who left the divisional contest with a bad-looking knee injury. Later...
Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
