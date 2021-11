Investing.com -- Data on inflation will be the highlight of the U.S. economic calendar in the week ahead as investors continue to digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin tapering stimulus measures, marking the beginning of less accommodative monetary policy. Several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, are scheduled to make appearances with investors on the lookout for their views on elevated price pressures. Earnings season is winding down, but there are still several companies set to report during the week. The UK is set to report growth data and China’s Communist Party looks set to green-light a third term for President Xi Jinping. Here’s what you need to know in the coming week.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO