Gold Futures Settle Lower As Dollar Climbs Ahead Of Fed Policy

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday as the dollar firmed against most of its major rivals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement. The Fed, which will unveil its policy on Wednesday, is widely expected to announce plans to begin gradually scaling...

Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy CAD/JPY – 5 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the CAD/JPY pair. The CAD/JPY pair plunged in the short term. The pair has now reached a support zone and a demand area. The selling pressure is high, so a further drop is possible because the Japanese Yen is strongly bullish. Being in … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Break Triple Top as Yields Turn Lower

Gold price surges despite the firm US dollar. US bonds yields fell, resulting in a firm demand for gold. Gold may test the triple top and break if demand stays intact. The gold price weekly forecast is bullish as the risk sentiment, and US yields keep favoring the precious metal. Gold hasn’t fallen amid firm … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

USD/CAD Price Rises After US NFP, 1.2448 Support Holds

The USD/CAD pair maintains a bullish bias after registering only false breakdowns below 1.2448. A valid breakout above the upper median line (UML) could activate an upside continuation. A bearish pattern around resistance could announce a potential sell-off. The USD/CAD price climbed as much as the 1.2479 level today but now is traded lower at … Continued.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks flat to slightly higher after hitting records following Fed taper

Stocks hovered on either side of unchanged Thursday, a day after major indexes closed at records following the Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering its monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56 points, or 0.2%, to 36,101, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,664.37 and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1% to 15,835.20.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney and Taipei.Jitters over troubles in the property sector flared after Kaisa Group, a Chinese developer, announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Tightened controls on borrowing by highly leveraged real estate companies have been rattling markets after one of the biggest, Evergrande Group, failed to make payments on some of its debt. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
investing.com

Australian dollar hammered by Fed policy error

DXY was up strongly last night and its chart is bullish as EUR fades:. The Bank of England left policy unchanged, in a 7-2 vote on the policy rate remaining at 0.10% and a 6-3 vote on maintaining QE into the end of 2021. The detailing of inflationary pressures, slack in the economy, concern over post furlough and employment all led to a softer path for the projected Bank Rate than markets had expected, surprising forecasters who were 50:50 on the prospects of a hike.
ECONOMY
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Weak Under 1.35 After BoE, Eying US NFP

GBP/USD bears are now paused, awaiting US NFP data for the fresh impetus. BoE kept rates unchanged amid inflation pressure. Asset purchases remained at £895. The GBP/USD price analysis suggests a strong bearish scenario. However, a corrective upside can be expected now towards 1.3600 after the BoE-led losses. -If you are interested in knowing about … Continued.
BUSINESS

