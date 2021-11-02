CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Quivira revamps pen pal project

By Jami Morain
esubulletin.com
 6 days ago

Quivira puts a twist on their pen pal project this year. This new version includes having members of the club drawing writing prompts out of a box and then sending that person what they wrote of the writing prompt they drew out of a different box. Quivira is a...

www.esubulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cornell University

2021 ADW-PAL Call for Nominations announcement

Cornell faculty members have until Monday, Dec. 6, to submit nominations of distinguished scholars in the areas of humanities and physical sciences for the A.D. White Professors-at-Large Program. The program particularly encourages the nomination of women and minority candidates. A.D. White Professors-at-Large are appointed to six-year terms as nonresident visiting...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pen Pal#The Pen#Poetry#The American Jazz Museum
The New Yorker

pencil & pen

Never miss a big New Yorker story again. Sign up for This Week’s Issue and get an e-mail every week with the stories you have to read.
WISH-TV

Pet Pals TV: Friends of Ferdinand

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with her guest Wendy Brown from Friends of Ferdinand. Friends of Ferdinand is an...
Valley News

Poets pen lines to support the land

HANOVER — Poets and environmentalists are working together to make more people aware about protecting open land and the nature around them. As part of that effort, land trusts partnered with poets to publish an anthology that celebrates parcels of conserved land. The Upper Valley Land Trust worked with three poets who will share their work in a virtual reading Wednesday on Zoom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Globe Gazette

RSVP brings back pen pals

RSVP of North Central Iowa is bringing back an old tradition. Each school year, the organization offers the Pen Pal Program in approximately 15 classrooms throughout its service area, including Osage. This program links fourth- and fifth-grade students with RSVP volunteers through letter writing. According to the press release, it...
FANGORIA

Say Hello To FRANK, Your New Demon Pal

Kick off your Halloweek with some demonic entity fun. Fango fave Bonnie Aarons (The Nun) plays medium Mistress Eden in an ensemble cast of vignette horror stories with a common thread. A towering, pale, evil entity, (the titular Frank) stalks his way through the stories for a mix of scares and laughs, weaving the world together. (Frank is most definitely not delivering any laughs here, just paralyzing fear.) The rest of the characters, however, offer a little levity in between the demonic fare, in those blissfully unaware moments of the fate that awaits.
MOVIES
southernthing.com

Finding Edgar Allan Poe's sunny side on Sullivan's Island

The wooden, Bahama-style shutters are pushed up at precisely 11 a.m. There is now access to the bar, half indoors, half outdoors, so customers can choose to sit in the air-conditioned interior or straddle stools on a homey porch heated by the island sun. We choose to sit outside and watch the people who are visiting Sullivan's Island in mid-October, when fall temperatures are still hot enough to sorely test your deodorant.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

9 best kids’ poetry books to fire up their imagination

If you can do one favour for your child, expose them to and encourage a love of poetry. The benefits of poetry can’t be underestimated for kids. It can help with language development, encourages children to play and experiment with words and, when read aloud, it’s fantastic for understanding pitch, rhythm and inflection. But perhaps most important to all, poetry can help children see the world in a different way, listen to a diverse range of voices tackling a diverse range of subjects, and feel inspired and capable.With a 2020 survey showing that around 1 in 5 children ages 9...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Lauren Groff, Ibram X. Kendi among Carnegie Medal finalists

Lauren Groff s novel “Matrix,” the story of a 12th century royal outcast who combats the rule of men and other hierarchies, is among the finalists for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for fiction. “Four Hundred Souls," a “Community History of African America” co-authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, is a nonfiction nominee."Matrix," already a National Book Award nominee, is among three finalists announced Monday for the fiction medal, along with Tom Lin's “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” and Kirstin Valdez Quade's “The Five Wounds.” In nonfiction, the other nominees are Hanif Abdurraqib's “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance” and Kristen Radtke's “Seek You: A Journey through American Loneliness."Winners, each of whom receive $5,000, will be announced Jan. 23. The prizes are presented by the American Library Association which helped found the honors in 2012. Previous winners include James McBride's “Deacon King Kong,” Donna Tartt's “The Goldfinch" and Adam Higginbotham's “Midnight in Chernobyl.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy