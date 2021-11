FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Ryun Williams said the antennae should be up. There was a lot his Colorado State women's team did right Wednesday night in a 78-43 exhibition win over Chadron State at Moby Arena. Despite a slow night from behind the arc, the Rams were stellar everywhere else offensively from the jump. They scored on their first four possessions of the game, and the baskets came from four different players.

