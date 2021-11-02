CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo is latest foreign tech firm to leave China

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYahoo Inc. says it has pulled out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business...

AFP

Battle the algorithms: China's delivery riders on the edge

Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app -- and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty -- one of many ways, he said, delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms. Authorities have launched a crackdown demanding firms including Meituan and Alibaba's Ele.me ensure basic labour protections such as proper compensation, insurance, as well as tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving. But more than a dozen drivers told AFP there has been little change on the ground.
TECHNOLOGY
omahanews.net

Yahoo ends providing services in China

SUNNYVALE, California: Yahoo has closed access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to leave the country. A company spokesperson stated that it left China "in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment." "Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Birmingham Star

Foreign firms urged to give credit to China's increased openness

HELSINKI, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Foreign firms that criticize China should take into account its increased openness in recent years, a Finnish scholar has said. Carl Fey, a professor of international business at Aalto University in Helsinki, told Xinhua on Thursday that the ongoing Fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) represents an important action taken by China in the spirit of opening up.
ECONOMY
wyomingpublicmedia.org

Why Yahoo and other technology companies are leaving China

Yahoo is pulling out of China. Microsoft announced last month that it’s discontinuing its professional networking site LinkedIn in China. Both companies point to the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China for those decisions. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to James Griffiths, Asia correspondent for the Globe...
ECONOMY
bleepingcomputer.com

Yahoo becomes the next US firm to pull services out of China

Yahoo is pulling its services out of China, citing an ‘increasingly challenging operating environment.’. This move makes Yahoo the second major American organization to exit the Chinese market in recent weeks, following a similar move by Microsoft’s LinkedIn in October. As Yahoo has already been undergoing a dramatic down-scale in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

As Yahoo leaves China, an accelerating stream of exits

How quickly things change. This morning, global media noted weekend news that Yahoo, TechCrunch’s parent company, is pulling its remaining services from China. The move follows decisions by other major American companies to also end certain operations from China, including Microsoft and Epic Games. According to an official Yahoo statement,...
BUSINESS
Searchengineland.com

Yahoo! withdraws from China, becoming the second major American tech company in a month to leave the country

Yahoo! halted its services in mainland China on Monday, according to Reuters. The company cited an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment” and is the second major American platform to shutter its Chinese operations over the last month. America’s tech presence has evaporated in China. In October, Microsoft announced that...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Yahoo Halts Services in Mainland China

Yahoo said it stopped providing services in mainland China because of what it described as a difficult operating environment. The U.S. web services provider said in a statement on its website the move took effect on November 1 'in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment.'. November 1...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Yahoo leaves China, Nubank IPO, B2C expansion tips

“With over 40 million users across Brazil, as well as Mexico and Colombia,” the fintech company’s LTV/CAC ratio is central to its success, they found. Notably, as many as 90% of Nubank customers were acquired organically. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Yahoo, Fortnite Retreat from China

U.S. technology companies once hoped for Big Things out of China as a market. As of the end of last year, 89.9% of Chinese households are wired for broadband Internet. The country's 1.4 billion population is digitally native and highly active in terms of buying products and services online. Those...
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

Yahoo pulls out of China for good

New York (CNN Business) — Yahoo has shut down access to its services in China, becoming the latest American tech company to exit the country. It pulled the plug "in recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment," a Yahoo spokesperson said in a statement. "Yahoo remains committed to...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Yahoo Leaves China, Cites ‘Challenging’ Environment

Yahoo Inc. has pulled its services in China, citing “the increasingly challenging business and legal environment” in the country. The company released a statement to numerous outlets this week which said, “In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1. Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet. We thank our users for their support.”
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Tesla China Opens New Delivery Center

Tesla China is continuing to grow, with the opening of a new 11,800 square meter (127,000 sq. ft) delivery center in the outskirts of Shanghai showing just how eager the firm is to gain a strong footing in the Chinese market. This is the second largest Tesla delivery center in...
ECONOMY

