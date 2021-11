The “Indians” sign atop the left field scoreboard at Progressive Field that Cleveland baseball fans have known since 1994 started to come down Tuesday. The city’s Major League Baseball team, which is in the process of changing its name and brand to the Guardians, said crews will spend the next several days removing the 80-foot aluminum sign. New LED lights were recently added to the Indians sign, the team said.

