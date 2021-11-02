CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sweetness of God

By Faith Page Pastors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month October is typically an enjoyable month. That has been true this year. Farmers are busy bringing in the harvest, temperatures have even been in the 70s. The change of color in the trees is coming slowly. One of the fun things that happens in October is Trick...

Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Powerful Bible Verses When You Feel Like Giving Up

In Lamentations, it said that we need to hold onto hope when things are bleak: “I will remember them, and my soul downcast within me. Yet, this I call to mind and therefore I have hope (3:20-21).” When you tell someone this, you are confident in the message that it represents. Many times we can offer Bible verses for others, but can't glean introspection from them ourselves. This is especially true when you are having the fight of your life. We fight for our marriage, fight for justice and fight to remain faithful. With all these battles--we become drained to the core, walking around like spiritual zombies instead of spiritual giants. Use these Bible verses when you feel like giving up.
RELIGION
powerofpositivity.com

10 Signs A Friendship Is Turning Into Love

Do you have a friendship turning into love? It seems effortless to fall for someone when you have a relationship with them. Friends get to know the deepest parts of you, and they love you despite all your shortcomings. There’s a line that separates friends from lovers, and once you...
RELATIONSHIPS
Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
RELIGION
Martin Luther
Belief.Net

What Book of the Bible Should I Read?

Did you know that the Bible is the most read book of all time? It has surpassed well known literary favorites such as The Lord of the Rings series, the Harry Potter series, The Diary of Anne Frank, and To Kill a Mockingbird. In 2012, The Business Insider even recorded that the Bible had sold more than 3.9 billion copies.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

Is there any absolute truth in the Bible?

We have been taught in school and in society to not be arguing over politics and religion. We have been brainwashed by the school system not to discuss these two items in which we might unite together in a common faith. They say don’t be arguing over controversial things. The very opposite is true.
RELIGION
Shelbyville News

Baptism in the Holy Spirit

Last week in our discussion of baptism we visited the idea of “rebaptism,” and how some churches require those baptized as infants to be baptized again as adults. This week, we’ll continue by looking at a different kind of “second” baptism. In Acts 19, Paul encounters a group of believers...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
hiawathaworldonline.com

Talking to God

“Praying for you.” We read this type of comment all the time on social media or see a set of praying hands or something similar. We read people’s comments, “prayers to you” or “sending prayers to you”? We say, “I will be praying for you.” But…do we? Is this just “lip service”, a way to say, “I care?” or” best wishes”? That is not “prayer.”
RELIGION
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – God Will Restore Our Health

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from Jeremiah 30:12-17. If you have ever thought that there is no one else on your side, God reminds us that He is. No matter where you find yourself, God stands right there with you, and all around you. Jesus is...
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Surrender yourself to God

People struggle with contentment because we are always looking for explanations for why things happen in our lives. God does not tell us why most things happen, and that can frustrate us. “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7) Sometimes God does...
RELIGION
thedesertreview.com

The Fatherhood of God

"For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring." (Acts 17:28) “The fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man,” was a religious cliché promoted for many years, especially by religious liberals in the period between the two world wars. However, continuing hostilities between and inside most nations now make the idea of universal brotherhood in this present world almost farcical.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

In God’s Hands

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”—JEREMIAH 29:11 (NIV) I put my head down on the steering wheel. A flat tire? Really? I was picking up a pizza for Mom. She rarely cooked anymore. I called AAA, and then let Mom know it would be a while.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Release Your Worries

Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.—Matthew 10:28 (NIV) Dr. Norman Vincent Peale said, “If you worry, you are a worrier because your mind is saturated with worry thoughts. To counteract these, mark every passage in your Bible that speaks of faith, hope, and courage.” Instead of focusing your energy on your problems, focus on God and His Word.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION

