After 34 years of owning The Malibu Times, Karen and I are turning this page of our life and moving on. I was expecting to be feeling exhilaration but, the truth is, I’m just feeling a bit numb and kind of wondering what comes next. Friends tell me, “Don’t worry, you’ll find plenty of things to do,” but the truth is I don’t know if I want to find plenty of things to do. So, in the beginning, I’m just going to try sitting on the porch and rocking. The problem is, I have neither a rocker nor a porch, but those are solvable problems. Like many of you, I’ve been working continuously since I was 16, so this is my last shot to pick my future.

MALIBU, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO