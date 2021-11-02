CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first 2021 College Football Playoff rankings

By Isaiah Hole
 4 days ago
We now know where the cream of the crop in college football stands with Week 9 in the books. Not just because two-thirds of the season is over, but the only rankings that matter are out.

So, who is in the top four? That’s the big question.

With four Power Five teams remaining undefeated (Georgia, Michigan State, Wake Forest and Oklahoma) along with Group of Five teams Cincinnati and UTSA, the top four would be a no-brainer, right, given the onus on the Power Five? Not necessarily.

Alabama and Ohio State have been on a tear, while other teams, such as Wake Forest and Oklahoma, haven’t beaten any currently ranked teams.

Without further ado, here is how the College Football Playoff committee ranks the top 25 in football at the moment.

List

25

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ze6zH_0cki2GvO00
Sept. 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Lucas Krull (7) and offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) celebrate after defeating the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

24

San Diego State Aztecs (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ur7le_0cki2GvO00
Oct. 15, 2021; San Jose, California; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke celebrates with linebacker Vai Kaho (44) after the game against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

23

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MNIY_0cki2GvO00
Oct. 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axn3N_0cki2GvO00
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvxKh_0cki2GvO00
Photo: Isaiah Hole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COqFc_0cki2GvO00
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

19

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H2fAn_0cki2GvO00
Oct. 2, 2021; Raleigh; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Jakeen Harris (6) is greeted by teammate Drake Thomas after intercepting a pass to end the game during the second half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYTo0_0cki2GvO00
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

17

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHL5J_0cki2GvO00
Oct. 30, 2021; Starkville; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

16

Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUQyF_0cki2GvO00
Oct. 9, 2021; Oxford; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) with his dad Peter after winning the game against Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

15

BYU Cougars (7-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456iRL_0cki2GvO00
Oct. 30, 2021; Provo, Utah; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball for a first down against Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Darrius Bratton (8) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

14

Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YggUF_0cki2GvO00
Oct. 9, 2021; College Station; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) and wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) celebrate wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) 25 yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

13

Auburn Tigers (6-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vMD7_0cki2GvO00
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker Quay Walker (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

12

Baylor Bears (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIQDa_0cki2GvO00
Oct. 16, 2021; Waco, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates the win over the Brigham Young Cougars at McLane Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

11

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKAcE_0cki2GvO00
Dec. 5, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) catches a pass against TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLzL4_0cki2GvO00
Photo: Isaiah Hole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VO3tW_0cki2GvO00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

8

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4TiK_0cki2GvO00
Kennedy Brooks #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets past the tackle by Luke Brockermeyer #47 of the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter during the 2021 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339CNY_0cki2GvO00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

6

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUMPF_0cki2GvO00

5

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1)

4

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtThs_0cki2GvO00
Oregon receiver Korbin Williams celebrates their 35-28 win over Ohio State after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjgPy_0cki2GvO00
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6sC9_0cki2GvO00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

1

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaGTk_0cki2GvO00

