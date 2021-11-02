The first 2021 College Football Playoff rankings

We now know where the cream of the crop in college football stands with Week 9 in the books. Not just because two-thirds of the season is over, but the only rankings that matter are out.
So, who is in the top four? That’s the big question.
With four Power Five teams remaining undefeated (Georgia, Michigan State, Wake Forest and Oklahoma) along with Group of Five teams Cincinnati and UTSA, the top four would be a no-brainer, right, given the onus on the Power Five? Not necessarily.
Alabama and Ohio State have been on a tear, while other teams, such as Wake Forest and Oklahoma, haven’t beaten any currently ranked teams.
Without further ado, here is how the College Football Playoff committee ranks the top 25 in football at the moment.
Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
Oklahoma is currently 6-0 and ranked 4th in the country, but the Sooners are probably fortunate to be in that position in the first place. Some feel that it’s not a matter of if Lincoln Riley’s team will end up losing, but when; outside of a blowout of FCS Western Carolina, all of their wins have been by 7 points or less.
The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
The LSU-Ed Orgeron split was sudden and public, and that led to some interesting reports in the aftermath of the separation agreement. However, one of the strangest reports stated that Coach O had multiple girlfriends and that those girlfriends and their kids would interfere with practices, with the kids even getting reps in practice:
Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
College football fans, particularly the diehards of the SEC, can sometimes forget that the players are humans. This is especially true for kickers, who are expected to do their job and are only remembered when they don't do it, which is usually on the biggest stage - the end of the game.
USC. LSU. Texas Tech. Suddenly, all three jobs are open in what is shaping up to be a wild coaching carousel around the college football scene. Luke Fickell, James Franklin, and now apparently Mike Tomlin are being linked to both USC and LSU for their openings. Cincinnati is having an...
