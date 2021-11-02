The first 2021 College Football Playoff rankings

We now know where the cream of the crop in college football stands with Week 9 in the books. Not just because two-thirds of the season is over, but the only rankings that matter are out.

So, who is in the top four? That’s the big question.

With four Power Five teams remaining undefeated (Georgia, Michigan State, Wake Forest and Oklahoma) along with Group of Five teams Cincinnati and UTSA, the top four would be a no-brainer, right, given the onus on the Power Five? Not necessarily.

Alabama and Ohio State have been on a tear, while other teams, such as Wake Forest and Oklahoma, haven’t beaten any currently ranked teams.

Without further ado, here is how the College Football Playoff committee ranks the top 25 in football at the moment.

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2)

Sept. 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Lucas Krull (7) and offensive lineman Matt Goncalves (76) celebrate after defeating the New Hampshire Wildcats at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 77-7. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State Aztecs (7-1)

Oct. 15, 2021; San Jose, California; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke celebrates with linebacker Vai Kaho (44) after the game against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2)

Oct. 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

Oct. 2, 2021; Raleigh; North Carolina State Wolfpack safety Jakeen Harris (6) is greeted by teammate Drake Thomas after intercepting a pass to end the game during the second half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)

Oct. 30, 2021; Starkville; Mississippi State Bulldogs players celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)

Oct. 9, 2021; Oxford; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) with his dad Peter after winning the game against Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Cougars (7-2)

Oct. 30, 2021; Provo, Utah; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball for a first down against Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Darrius Bratton (8) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

Oct. 9, 2021; College Station; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) and wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) celebrate wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) 25 yard touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers (6-2)

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs inside linebacker Quay Walker (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

Baylor Bears (7-1)

Oct. 16, 2021; Waco, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates the win over the Brigham Young Cougars at McLane Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1)

Dec. 5, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) catches a pass against TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) in the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

Kennedy Brooks #26 of the Oklahoma Sooners gets past the tackle by Luke Brockermeyer #47 of the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter during the 2021 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1)

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Oregon receiver Korbin Williams celebrates their 35-28 win over Ohio State after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)