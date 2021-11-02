NFTglee is set to release and industry first NFT that will include a trading algorithm focused on Bitcoin.

A widely followed cryptocurrency trader and analyst is predicting a major Cardano (ADA) rally. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo tells his 189,600 Twitter followers that Cardano will likely hit $10 before this cycle ends, which represents a rise of around 400% from current levels. However, Capo says that...
Watch this: in April, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer said people buying non-fungible tokens (NFT) are buying things that don’t exist. “We have people trying to put prices on things that didn't exist — think non-fungible tokens,” he said in April. He wasn’t saying don’t invest in them, but he was equating them with bubbles bound to pop.
The approval of a bitcoin futures-based ETF means a similar offering for ether is imminent. Bloomberg analysts believe the first ether futures-based ETF could launch in the first quarter of 2022. And while a spot bitcoin ETF is possible, continued opposition from the SEC makes it less likely. An ether...
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins traded in the red Thursday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 1.91% to $2.7 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin fell 2.66% to $61,117.21 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, it has inched up 0.11%. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded...
The trading volume of bitcoin futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has increased 121% to $70.3 billion, a new all-time high, after the launch of the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. According to CryptoCompare’s October 2021 Exchange Review report, CME’s BTC futures volumes increased...
New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams announced he would receive his first three paychecks as the city's leader in Bitcoin when he comes into office in January in an attempt to boost the cryptocurrency industry in the region. Adams posted on Twitter two days after winning the New York City...
On November 5, crypto platform Bakkt announced that it would incorporate Ether onto its platform, which had previously limited offerings to Bitcoin. A representative for the firm told The Block that “We have received all required approvals and have already built the necessary technology to begin offering Ethereum on the Bakkt platform. These capabilities will be live on the platform in the next few weeks.”
Focus is a critical element to success at the table, in fact it's critical for any success. But in today’s day and age players face more challenges than ever before – especially if you’re invested in crypto and refreshing your portfolio every 5 minutes. There are a lot of reasons...
The Volt Crypto Industry Revolution & Tech ETF (BTCR) began trading today on the NYSE Arca and focuses on companies that have exposure to bitcoin and the infrastructure surrounding it. BTCR opened at $21.00 in an homage to the 21 million bitcoin cap. “Bitcoin is not just a coin, it’s...
The high demand for the Metamon NFT characters confirms the passion for their GameFi Metaverse experience — and their control of the secondary nonfungible token (NFT) market is quite impressive. RACA Metamon NFTs sell out again. On Oct. 14, Radio Caca (RACA) had its second Mystery Box sale on the...
Typically, the focus is on price when talking about trading. Still, just like “entries” get more attention because they come first, professionals know that it is “exits” that deserve the more significant amount of attention. It is the risk where the focus should be; related to time much more versus price. The emphasis superseding all is psychology.
Label intends to establish an ecosystem that ensures promotion, advertisement, and transparent revenue distribution to content creators. The cryptocurrency space is an ever-evolving industry with new projects and platforms offering novel innovations. This can be overwhelming for newbies looking to invest in the right project that has real-life applications. Despite...
The first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds launched this week, allowing investors to buy and sell the assets outside of cryptocurrency exchanges. The ProShares ETF saw one of the biggest first days on record, raking in $550 million from crypto-hungry investors. While the new asset is “just the tip of...
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are all trading higher in strong uptrends. An uptrend occurs when a stock or crypto consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart. The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control, while the intermittent...
