The COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia is now officially better than it was at this time a year ago, before any vaccines were available. Because of the spread of the Delta variant -- along with relaxed restrictions -- the state's number of new average daily cases had been running higher than on the same date in 2020 since early August. This week, it fell back below 2020 numbers, which were beginning to rise rapidly heading into the winter surge.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO