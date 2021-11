The Buffalo Bills did not have their mojo during the first half of Sunday's game against the rival, Miami Dolphins. The offense only managed three points, but the defense kept the Bills in the game. The Bills stepped up on offense in the second half, however, outscoring Miami 23-8 and scoring three touchdowns; two through the air from Josh Allen and the other on the ground, also by Allen.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO