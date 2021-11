Voters across the Pella Community School District and the State of Iowa were motivated to get to the polls this past Tuesday. In the Pella Community School District, 3,581 votes were counted for the Pella Bond Measure, with 3,396 participating in the At-Large race won by Elisa Klahsen and 3,231 in the District 1 contest won by Jesse Peterson. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says it wasn’t that long ago that less than 100 individuals were participating in some school elections, especially prior to the combining of fall elections in off years, and he’s excited to see so many new voters engaged in the process.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO