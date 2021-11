Manchester City is will try to exercise the demons of its loss to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final last year when it takes on Club Brugge in their second meeting of Group A play. Man City was merciless in their first match on October 19, when they dropped Brugge 5-1. Should City pull ahead of Paris-Saint Germain in the standings, it would have a clear advantage going forward over their French counterparts on goal differential. Brugge started the competition as one of its surprises with a 1-1 draw against PSG, but needs a win to advance. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO