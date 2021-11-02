Commentary: Leonard Pitts Jr.: Fear is the great unspoken engine of American history

What the Month Means and How FPU Plans to Honor it. October 1st marks the start of Filipino American History Month. It is a month dedicated to showcase the ongoing culture, heritage, and legacy Filipinos have here in the United States, connecting those living in the Philippines and those living in the U.S. The Filipino American National History Society (FANHS) describes the celebration by stating,“Filipino Americans are the second-largest Asian American group in the nation and the third-largest ethnic group in California, after Latinas/os and African Americans. The celebration of Filipino American History Month in October commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the continental United States, which occurred on October 18, 1587, when “Luzones Indios” came ashore from the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Esperanza and landed at what is now Morro Bay, California. In 2009, U.S. Congress recognized October as Filipino American History Month in the United States. Various states, counties, and cities in the U.S. have established proclamations and resolutions declaring observance of Filipino American History Month. The late Dr. Fred Cordova, along with his wife, FANHS Founder Dr. Dorothy Laigo Cordova, first introduced October as Filipino American History Month in 1992 with a resolution from the FANHS National Board of Trustees,” (FANHS).

