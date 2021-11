From the New York City Police Department to the National Retail Federation, unions and other groups are asking for more time to implement COVID-19 vaccine requirements. In New York, the city's largest police union asked a judge yesterday to allow unvaccinated police officers to continue working after the city's Nov 1 vaccine mandate deadline has passed, the New York Times reports. The lawsuit says the city has not given officers enough time to seek religious exemptions.

