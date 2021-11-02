CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State business filing fees may be waived next fiscal year

By BizWest staff
Daily Camera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasic business filing fees that the Colorado Secretary of State charges for business registrations, renewals and trade names, among others, will be waived during the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022. Secretary of State Jena Griswold...

