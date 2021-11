Insight Partners is one of Udemy’s biggest investors, and it now owns over 30% of the company’s shares after the listing. American online course provider generated $421 million in a top-of-range initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, 28th October. The online learning and teaching marketplace sold 14.5 million shares at $29 each, the high end of its marketed range. Following its IPO, Udemy will begin to trade on the Nasdaq beginning from the 29th of October. The online academy will start trading with a fully diluted market capitalization of more than $4.5 billion. Last November, the company was at $3.3 billion valuation in private investment. The company raised $50 million in a Series F funding round.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO