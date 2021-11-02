CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Election results: Prop A overwhelming rejected by Austin voters

By Austonia
Austonia
Austonia
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIw7p_0ckhwejw00

The highly contentious Prop A—a proposition that would require minimum staffing levels for the Austin Police Department—failed to pass as complete election results came in Tuesday night. On the other hand, Prop B—a land exchange deal—passed.

Here are the unofficial results for all 140 voting centers in Travis County:

Prop A

For: 31.12%
Against: 68.88%

Prop B
For: 73.70%
Against: 26.30%

Prop A was the big-ticket item this election with big money and prominent members of the community on both sides.

If passed it would've required the department to employ at least two sworn officers for every 1,000 residents of the city and would create other standards related to staffing, training and recruiting.

Opponents of the proposition argued it was too expensive—implementing the proposition could've cost between $271.5 million and $600 million over five years, according to estimates reported by city staff. They claimed it would put other city funding in jeopardy with signs saying to vote no to protect libraries and city pools, among other city resources.


The No Way on Prop A campaign, put together by No Equity PAC , had over 115 members of the community backing it, including elected members and community organizations. It raised over $1 million in funding between Sept. 24 and Oct. 23 with a big $500,000 donation from George Soros .

"Tonight is a victory for the safety of all Austinites, and for our democracy. Prop A was an irresponsible ballot measure that would have forced Austin to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on the police department by cutting funding from other essential city services," said Laura Hernandez Holmes, campaign manager for No Way on Prop A, after early voting results came in.


The city released a statement the next day on the results, stating it "remains committed to achieving and sustaining appropriate staffing levels at the Austin Police Department to meet the public safety needs of our residents." It cited the Police Cadet Academy will graduate in January 2022 and another class will start soon after as measures it is taking to get more police officers on the streets.


The vote comes as a loss for Save Austin Now, the PAC that championed reinstating the homeless camping ban in May. The group launched a petition just days after its May victory to address an increase of crime in the city.

The group, led by GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak, gathered enough petition signatures to get the initiative on the ballot. It also raised over $1 million and had three former mayors backing it and Council Member Mackenzie Kelly.

"Tonight was a disappointment... but I do think we have moved things in a meaningful direction," Mackowiak said at the PAC's watch party . "We aren't going anywhere, we're not going to save Austin now, tonight, but we will."

Less talked about on the ballot was Prop B, the land exchange proposition. This will allow the city of Austin to lease nine acres of parkland along Lakeshore Boulevard, which is currently being used as a maintenance facility, in exchange for at least 48 acres of new waterfront property and the "cost or construction" of a new maintenance facility on other city-owned land.

Now that the measure has passed, the city says it will issue a solicitation for proposals as part of a competitive bidding process.

It has been reported tech giant Oracle will be the recipient of the 9 acres of parkland. The deal with Oracle could reportedly go through if the total value of its bid is equal to or greater than the appraised fair market value of the property the city would be surrendering, according to the ballot language.

Of the 849,679 registered voters in Travis County, 21.56% cast a vote this election.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austonia

Planned 20,000-seat music venue raises concerns with Barton Creek environmentalist groups

The Violet Crown Amphitheatre, a new 20,000-seat outdoor amphitheater in the works in southwest Austin, is undergoing scrutiny before it even breaks ground amid concerns that it could affect the Barton Creek Habitat Preserve. The new 71-acre plot borders The Nature Conservancy's Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, raising concerns that the massive new venue could pollute Austin's beloved natural spaces.The $600-$750 million project is set to open in two years and will include an amphitheater, two apartment towers, a distillery and tasting room, a driving range, nightclubs, restaurants and retail spaces. The Violet Crown Amphitheater will include a 30,000-capacity outdoor music...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Election Day: Where to vote and what's on the ballot

It's Election Day, meaning it's the last day to head to the polls to vote on two propositions in Austin—including the contentious Prop A, which would add more police officers to the Austin Police Department—and eight state constitutional amendments. There's been a low-voter turnout so far this election, with only 11.84% of registered voters casting an early vote, according to the Travis County Clerk. Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls today. Check Austonia.com tonight for election results.When and wherePolling locations will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can ensure they are...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

John Oliver slams Austin for poor response to homelessness crisis

Austin's homelessness crisis took center stage on Sunday's edition of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"—highlighting moments from the last year such as the machete-wielding pseudo-guard at City Hall's former encampment and the declining perception of the homeless among Austinites.Austin has faced a homelessness crisis for years, though the issue became highly noticeable when Austin City Council repealed a longstanding public camping ban in 2019. Though the ban was reinstated by voters in May 2021, the city is still struggling to come up with meaningful solutions to transition the homeless off the streets."The story of homelessness in this country is...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Prop A opponents, proponents raise $1M+ each, but voters aren't going to the polls

Both Prop A advocates Save Austin Now and opponents political action committee Equity PAC raised over $1 million in funding between Sept. 24 and Oct. 23 ahead of Austin's Nov. 2 election, but their efforts haven't yet been reflected in the polls.Prop A is the most contentious ballot item this election, if passed the measure would require a minimum police staffing of just over two officers per 1,000 residents. Also on the ballot is a parkland-focused Prop B; and eight state constitutional amendments. Despite constant coverage by city and community leaders and near record-breaking funds from both sides of the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Travis County, TX
Elections
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Austonia

The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Texas’ near-total abortion ban Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

By Reese OxnerThe U.S. Supreme Court will take up on Monday the highest-profile legal challenges to Texas' new abortion law. The Supreme Court previously declined to act on the near-total abortion ban, making next week's proceedings the first time the high court is stepping in on lawsuits seeking to stop it.The court will consider two suits against the law, commonly referred to as Senate Bill 8, which blocks abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. One is waged by the federal government, the other by a group of abortion providers and advocates.The Supreme Court's review will focus on...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Joseph Chacon sworn-in as Austin Police Chief

After being confirmed by Austin City Council as the next Austin Police Chief on Sept. 30, Joseph Chacon was officially sworn in on Friday afternoon.Members of the community, city council members and Chacon's family witnessed his swearing-in at LifeAustin Mueller at 3 p.m. Saturday. He is now the 10th police chief of the Austin Police Department. Chacon was named chief by Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk last month and confirmed by City Council in a 9-2 vote. Narrowing a pool of 46 candidates down to seven, then three, Chacon beat out Avery L. Moore, assistant chief of the Dallas Police...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

U.S. Supreme Court will consider Texas’ near-total abortion ban on an expedited timeline. The law remains in effect for now.

By Allyson WallerThe U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to fast-track two Texas cases involving the state's near-total ban on abortion, but refused to halt the law from being enforced.The high court has scheduled oral arguments for Nov. 1.The court will take up the cases brought forward by abortion providers and the U.S. Department of Justice against the ban, according to a court opinion from Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday. It will review the procedural merits of both cases, rather than the constitutionality of abortion, while enforcement of Senate Bill 8 remains in effect.In her opinion, Sotomayor offered a partial dissent...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Lloyd Doggett announces run for new Texas congressional seat in Austin

As the newly proposed congressional map for Texas heads into last-minute negotiations, Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced his candidacy on Monday for the new district located entirely in Travis County.Doggett asked Austinites for their vote in his run for the new District 37 seat at the site of Bryker Woods Elementary, where he attended as a kid. Getting choked up, Doggett said he has always wanted to be back representing "a united Austin."The new district, which is one of two the state earned after a population boom seen in the 2020 Census, "packs" the Democrat vote into one instead of "cracking"...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Austonia

Greg Casar says he's likely running for Congress

On the heels of Rep. Lloyd Doggett announcing a run for the new District 37 congressional seat, Council Member Greg Casar says he is likely to run for the District 35 seat that Doggett currently represents. In a release on Tuesday morning, the council member representing Northeast Austin said he has launched an exploratory committee for District 35, consisting of elected officials, labor leaders, organizers and advocates from throughout the district. "We can win better jobs, a clean planet and an end to the Republicans' discriminatory laws. We can make the world a better place if we fight for it....
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Election guide: Dates to know and Prop A and B on the ballot

Austin is gearing up for another election, where voters will decide the fate of two local propositions—one being the highly contested police department reform ordinance—and eight state constitutional amendments. Here's everything you need to know to head to the polls. Dates to know and where to voteEarly voting begins Monday, Oct. 18 and runs through Friday, Oct. 29. On those days, residents can head to a polling location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.If...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Texas bill restricting transgender student athletes’ sports participation heads to Gov. Greg Abbott

A bill that would restrict transgender student athletes from playing on school sports teams that align with their gender identity is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk after the Texas House accepted Senate amendments to the legislation in a 76-61 vote Sunday afternoon.The legislation is now primed to become law, after the state Senate voted 19-12 on Friday to pass House Bill 25, authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, and the House voted to concur on Sunday. The Senate floor vote followed a swiftly held committee meeting where a 24-hour notice rule was suspended and the Senate's Health and...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy