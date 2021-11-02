CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song You Need to Know: Thunder Fox, ‘Head in The Clouds’

Cover picture for the articleWith just a couple of weeks to go until the release of their new album, Sanctuary, Sydney quintet Thunder Fox have given fans another taste of what to expect by way of “Head in The Clouds”. Following on from recent singles “Not For Sale” and “Love You 2”, “Head...

Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: FVNERAL, ‘GOD DAMN LEDs’

Sydney indie-rock outfit FVNERAL might only be making their debut with new single “GOD DAMN LEDs”, but the group’s members are responsible for a lengthy and impressive body of work. Releasing on Wednesday, the single serves as the first official piece of work from FVNERAL, a seven-piece collective whose members...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Nerdlinger, ‘Six String Demon’

Just a few months on from the release of “Dear Therapist”, Sydney outfit Nerdlinger have unveiled their latest track by way of “Six String Demon”. Premiering on triple j’s short.fast.loud overnight, “Six String Demon” is the group’s second single of the year, and third since the release of their latest full-length album, 2018’s Happy Place.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Christopher Coleman & The Great Escape, ‘Paloona’

As Hobart’s Christopher Coleman readies the release of The Great Tasmanian Escape, the semi-titular debut album from he and eight-piece band The Great Escape, he’s offered fans a taste of what to expect by way of new single, “Paloona”. Having first given fans an idea of what to expect by...
MUSIC
The FADER

10 songs you need in your life this week

Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. Read Next: Nine years into her pop career, Tove Styrke is more confident than ever. “Message in a Hammer”...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Midnight Oil, ‘Rising Seas’

At a time when climate action is desperately needed, and at a time when politicians are more likely to spruik coal and vague plans for emission reduction in favour of any tangible action, Midnight Oil are the voice that we need to hear calling for change. Now, their music and message have come together once again by way of new single, “Rising Seas”.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Buffalo Nichols, ‘Another Man’

It’s one thing to revive a genre and another to resuscitate a specific type of old-school song. But on “Another Man,” from his new self-titled debut, Buffalo Nichols has both goals in mind: to update the blues and the protest song in the 21st century. Born in Houston but raised in Milwaukee, Carl “Buffalo” Nichols is a deft fingerpicker and slide guitarist and muted power singer. It’s no surprise that he wound up being signed by Fat Possum, the Mississippi-based indie label that first cemented its rep by recording older blues acts like R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough — before releasing...
MUSIC
grizzlygazettegfhs.com

The Best Latino Songs You Need to Listen to Now

Sweater weather, pumpkin spice, hot chocolate, and the smell of abuela’s cooking makes the sound of bachata add to the fall season. There is truly no better season than fall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, so why not spice it up with some Latin hits?. Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

These New South Whales to Reissue Debut Album Amidst Signing to Damaged

They’ve already managed to master all facets of the media by way of their exceptional music, their stellar TV show, and their long-running podcast, but as their recent singles have indicated, These New South Whales have been up to something, with the “four cocky underdogs from Newcastle” today announcing their signing to Melbourne label Damaged.
ROCK MUSIC
Music
Rolling Stone

Announcing the 200 Greatest Australian Albums of all Time Livestream, Powered by Sonos

This December, Rolling Stone Australia will publish a special double-length issue of the magazine counting down the 200 Greatest Australian Albums of all Time, put together in partnership with Sonos. To celebrate this monumental release, Rolling Stone Australia will host a livestreamed countdown the day before the mag hits shelves....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Harper Bloom, ‘Sydney Road’

Melbourne’s Harper Bloom has shared an ode to one the city’s most memorable streets, unveiling both the audio and video to new single “Sydney Road” today. Bloom’s first new single since the release of her Faith, Sex & Skin EP back in June, “Sydney Road” is a bright, summery anthem to the iconic North Melbourne street and the stories those who help turn it into more than just a road, but a welcoming community.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Coldplay Release Live EP, Galantis ‘My Universe’ Remix

Coldplay has dropped a new four-song live EP, Live From Climate Pledge Arena, via Amazon Music following their venue-opening show at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena last month. ⚡️ Live From Climate Pledge Arena 🎧 Four-track EP exclusively on @amazonmusic – https://t.co/jaQXyym8uu pic.twitter.com/pRFTkmYGbC — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 5, 2021 Along with the EP, which includes live renditions of “Viva La Vida” and “Fix You,” the band has shared a new remix of “My Universe,” their collaboration with BTS, by Swedish electronic duo Galantis. “It’s an honor to jump into the perfect-pop galaxy Coldplay and BTS have created with ‘My Universe,'” Galantis’ Christian Karlsson said in a...
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice Are a Forward-Thinking Powerhouse on ‘Remember the Future? Vol. 2 & 1’

Ever since Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice first appeared on the local scene back in 2018, the band – which serves as something of a supergroup of sorts comprising musicians from Melbourne and Perth – has felt like a prolific music-making machine. With one full-length and a handful of EPs to their name already, it’s almost felt impossible to turn your back without more of their music arriving in that time.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Mdou Moctar Talks Building His Own Guitar, Niger, and Love Songs on ‘The First Time’

Mdou Moctar, the psychedelic Tuareg guitarist from Niger, wrote his first song in a harrowing competition to see which friend loved their girlfriend more. It was 2003, he was a student, and his friend had just written a love song. “The song is on top in that time, and everyone liked that song,” says Moctar. “[My girlfriend] said, ‘you are free and together, but he loves his girlfriend, he writes them the song. That’s nice.’ And I understand the message that she means. I said, ‘I never write a song. But I’m going to write one better than this. You will love...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tiësto, Ava Max Team Up for Party Anthem ‘The Motto’

EDM star Tiësto has teamed up with pop singer Ava Max for the new single “The Motto.” The accompanying video drops the Dutch DJ and hit-making singer in a time-traveling hotel, where they’re deposited in the Twenties to take over the dance floor with their collaborative single. “‘The Motto’ is the party anthem keeping us dancing into 2022 as we close out a crazy year!” Tiësto said of the track in a statement. “Ava is such an exciting young talent and her beautiful voice adds such depth to the song.” Ava Max added, “When Tiësto shared this record with me, I fell in love and couldn’t stop playing it. ‘The Motto’ is empowering — it’s about not caring, doing you, having a good time, and letting the world know!” “The Motto” is the third single from Tiësto’s upcoming, still-unannounced new album. Following a string of hit singles, Ava Max released her debut LP Heaven and Hell in 2020, with the singer also performing an In My Room session.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Snail Mail: Valentine review – engaging indie folk

Lush, Lindsey Jordan’s first Snail Mail album, was written while she was still a teenager and rapturously received for its yearning, darkly intense songs about queer love. Three years on, Jordan has broadened her indie folk-rock with loops and synths. While her pure, clear voice is as expressive and engaging as ever, Valentine is more accessible and less interesting. A few of her acutely painful aperçus survive – “Sometimes I hate her just for not being you,” observes the title track – but it feels like Jordan is more aware of the weight of her words and measures them too carefully.
MUSIC
Variety

From Beyoncé to Billie Eilish and Beyond, Battle of Original Song Is On

Queen Bey’s “Be Alive” for “King Richard” could rule the Oscar song category. Meanwhile if Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z, is also nommed for “Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall,” the battle of the Carters is on. And never count out a Bond song. Even though it came out at the start of the pandemic, Billie Eilish’s titular tune for “No Time to Die” has already won a Grammy. Coming for EGOT status is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has numerous songs to offer from “In the Heights,” Netflix’s animated feature “Vivo” and, possibly, “Tick, Tick …Boom!” If he snatches the win, Miranda...
MUSIC

