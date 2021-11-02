CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

Howard police arrest, charge Baltimore woman with robbing Walmart in Ellicott City

By Katie V. Jones
Howard County Times
 5 days ago
A Baltimore woman has been charged with armed robbery after a Walmart employee witnessed her leaving the Ellicott City store with stolen merchandise, Howard County police said Monday.

Nianer Denise Thomas, 38, is charged with one count each of armed robbery, robbery, theft, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to electronic court records.

Police responded to a call at the Walmart on North Ridge Road at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday for a report of an attempted robbery. After an employee saw Thomas leave the store with stolen merchandise, the employee confronted her in the parking lot, police said. When the employee approached, Thomas threatened to stab the employee with a “cutting tool,” according to police, who arrived on the scene and arrested Thomas.

The employee was not injured, police said.

Thomas is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Nov. 23 in Howard County District Court, according to online court records. The Howard County Public Defender’s Office, which is listed in electronic court records as representing Thomas, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Howard County Times

