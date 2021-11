Christina Aguilera slithered into this party celebrating her new single ‘Pa’ Mis Muchachas’ showing off a fiery red hair do. Christina Aguilera, 40, looked incredible as she headed to a party celebrating the release of her new single ‘“Pa’ Mis Muchachas.” The superstar slithered into the soirée rocking a skintight snakeskin printed catsuit along with a matching jacket on Saturday, Oct. 23. She was still rocking the bright red hair from the music video, giving us some serious Wilma Flintstone vibes, along with her bright orange nails. She finished the look with a large pair of oversized sunglasses and a barely there flipflop sandal.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO