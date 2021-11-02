CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Open enrollment for Medicare: What to know

By Steve Sharp
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago

If you have reached age 65 and are eligible for Medicare, you should have received “Medicare and You 2021,” the official U.S. government Medicare handbook. If you haven’t received a copy, you should call Medicare at 1-800-633-4227 and request your free copy. Enrollment is now open, and will be until December...

