The Hope Center in Clancy has served more than 60 women since it first opened in April 2020, and now it is seeking to expand to serve more in its rehabilitation center. “Hope Center is a wonderful program. It just changed my life has changed my family life and hope is probably the biggest thing that you could give people that are in the depths of addiction,” said Kimberly Smith a Hope Center two-time graduate of the year-long recovery program.

CLANCY, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO