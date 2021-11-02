Apple's Gibson Dunn team contests subpoena in antitrust case

(Reuters) - Apple Inc's lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have asked a California federal judge to toss a subpoena for live testimony from a company executive at a hearing this week in an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant over a coronavirus-related app.

Gibson Dunn partner Mark Perry, a lead lawyer for Apple, said on Monday in a filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that the plaintiffs' subpoena and notices to appear "are legally improper, unduly burdensome, and in contravention of this district's local rules."

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen is scheduled on Thursday to hear Apple's effort to dismiss the lawsuit, which alleges an antitrust violation tied to the company's refusal to allow in the App Store a coronavirus-tracking app that was not affiliated with a government, hospital or university.

Chen will also hear plaintiff Coronavirus Reporter app's push for a preliminary injunction.

Perry, a Washington, D.C.-based Gibson Dunn partner and co-chair of the firm's appellate and constitutional law practice, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Keith Mathews of Associated Attorneys of New England, representing the plaintiffs, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

In court papers, the plaintiffs said they want Apple's senior vice president of services Eddy Cue to testify at the motions hearing. The plaintiffs' lawyers are probing Apple's decision in March 2020 to deny the Coronavirus Reporter app.

A message seeking comment from Apple about the Cue subpoena was not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Mathews in a Tuesday court filing said "some senior officer with binding authority for Apple must testify as to the myriad twenty-one contested facts pleaded by Gibson Dunn."

Apple said in its motion to dismiss in August that the company "does not now, and did not then, have any obligation to approve and distribute on its own platform apps that are inconsistent with its guidelines or policies."

The case is Coronavirus Reporter v. Apple Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-05567-EMC.

For plaintiffs: Keith Mathews of Associated Attorneys of New England

For Apple: Mark Perry of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher