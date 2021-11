Space Copenhagen introduces Howard, a lighting collection for Gubi that expands on co-founders Peter Bundgaard Rützou and Signe Bindslev Henriks-en’s pieces for 11 Howard—the refined SoHo hotel designed in 2016 by Interior Design Hall of Fame member Anda Andrei in collaboration with the Danish duo. “I loved Space Copenhagen’s concept for 11 Howard, so I encouraged them to expand it to include a chandelier and pendants,” creative director Jacob Gubi says. “The result is typical of the firm’s work—calm but charismatic with an emphasis on tactile materiality.” The beetlelike sconce is fabricated from deep-drawn brass with a gunmetal treatment. The pendant fixtures, in three sizes, have the same deep patina on the exterior, contrasted with a bright brushed-brass interior. (The shades can also be specified in bone china for an ambient versus directional glow.) A handful of multiprong chandeliers round out the line.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 10 DAYS AGO