Bayern, Juventus through to Champions League knockout rounds

By CIARÁN FAHEY AP Sports Writer
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty on Tuesday but...

The Independent

Star-studded Champions League aims to take track cycling to another level

The UCI Track Champions League launches on Saturday with genuine hopes it can change the face of track cycling for good.“I’m not going to overstate it,” said six-time Olympic champion and event ambassador Sir Chris Hoy “I think it’s the most important step forward for track cycling in my lifetime.”Starting in Mallorca and heading for a London doubleheader on December 3-4, the event will see 72 riders compete across five rounds in the coming weeks. There are sprint and endurance categories for men and women, with 18 riders in each, competing for equal prize money.Introducing the racing format of...
CYCLING
90min.com

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League

Bayern Munich resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night hosting Benfica at the Allianz Arena. Die Roten are generally in phenomenal form, although had to bounce back from a shock 5-0 thumping at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach to win last time out. Their heaviest defeat on 43 years didn't faze them, however, as they thrashed Union Berlin 5-2 in the Bundesliga.
UEFA
Robert Lewandowski
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Bayern 5-2 Benfica in Champions League

Thank you friends for joining us on this magical Champions League night. We wait for you later in the World Series, here at VAVEL. Attempt missed. Rafa right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka right footed shot from the...
UEFA
firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Benfica player ratings as Lewandowski hattrick stamped another big win for Bayern Munich in Champions League

At home leg against Benfica, Bayern Munich delivered similar performance what they had against them in away fixture. Lewandowski hattrick, Sane and Gnabry goal were the main highlights of the match. Even though Morato and Nunez scored goal for Benfica but it was not useful from match context. Here are...
UEFA
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League scores: Bayern Munich, Juventus reach last 16 as Barcelona claim crucial win

Bayern Munich and Juventus became the first two clubs in the hat for the Champions League round of 16 draw as both secured impressive wins to take them to 12 points from 12 in the group stages. Julian Nagelsmann's side had their wobbles against Benfica, conceding two goals in a game for the fourth time this season. Happily for them, however, Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance in style with a hat trick that made him the club's record scorer in the competition -- he could have had four had he not tamely missed a penalty. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry also scored exceptionally in a 5-2 win.
UEFA
newschain

Liverpool defeat Atletico Madrid to reach Champions League knockout stage

Liverpool booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with two matches to spare after a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid. This time there was no conceding of a two-goal lead as there had been in Madrid and at home to Brighton on Saturday after Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane’s first-half goals set up a record-equalling victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Jude Bellingham Linked to Liverpool, and Bayern Makes the Knockout Round

As a young English player whose potential seems nearly limitless, Jude Bellingham is going to have no shortage of clubs interested in bringing him on. While his contract doesn’t expire until 2025 and there’s no indication he wants to leave any time soon, many clubs will show interest nonetheless. The latest is Liverpool, who the usual suspects of tabloids have linked to Jude Bellingham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bayern Munich receive financial boost due to Champions League

Bayern Munich enjoyed a good midweek cup result after a torrid outing at Borussia Monchengladbach in DFB Pokal last week. The German Champions clinched their fourth consecutive win in their Champions League group as the latest victory came against Benfica at Allianz Arena on Tuesday. With the win against the...
UEFA
SkySports

Bayer Leverkusen thrash Real Betis as Lyon qualify for knockout rounds - Europa League round-up

Moussa Diaby scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen romped to Europa League victory over Real Betis in a battle which saw both sides finish with 10 men. Diaby struck either side of half-time before late goals from Florian Wirtz and Nadiem Amiri wrapped up a 4-0 Group G win, although there was still time for Betis' Nabil Fekir and Leverkusen's Kerem Demirbay to receive their marching orders in stoppage time.
UEFA
Santa Maria Times

Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.
UEFA

