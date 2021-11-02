Bayern, Juventus through to Champions League knockout rounds

Bayern Munich and Juventus became the first two clubs in the hat for the Champions League round of 16 draw as both secured impressive wins to take them to 12 points from 12 in the group stages. Julian Nagelsmann's side had their wobbles against Benfica, conceding two goals in a game for the fourth time this season. Happily for them, however, Robert Lewandowski marked his 100th Champions League appearance in style with a hat trick that made him the club's record scorer in the competition -- he could have had four had he not tamely missed a penalty. Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry also scored exceptionally in a 5-2 win.

UEFA ・ 4 DAYS AGO