Third annual Diamond Dinner Nov. 20

The third annual David Iery Foundation Diamond Dinner is coming to Maysville.

The dinner is set for November 20, which helps bring awareness and raises funds for spinal cord injury awareness and prevention research, will have plenty of former Major Leaguers as guest speakers as they also honor the life of Woodie “The Fleming Flame” Fryman.

Cost to attend is $50 for advanced tickets and $60 at the door at the VFW Post off the AA Highway in Maysville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be baseball memorabilia auctioned off as well as silent auctions. The Cincinnati Red Stockings uniforms from 1869 will also be there.

Guest speakers include Al Oliver, Doug Flynn, Johnnie LeMaster, Don Gullett, Tom Browning Ron Oester, Scott Williamson and umpire Greg Gibson.

Brief look at each speaker:

-Woodie “The Fleming Flame” Fryman played 18 seasons and pitched over 2,000 innings in the Majors with a 3.77 ERA and 1,587 strikeouts. He was named to two All-Star games and named to the Montreal Expos Hall of Fame in 2005. Flame, a Ewing native, died in 2011.

-Al Oliver played with Pittsburgh, Texas, Montreal, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Toronto. He was a seven-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a World Series champion. Oliver, a Portsmouth native, hit .303 over the course of his career with 219 home runs, 1,326 RBIs and 1,189 runs scored.

-Doug Flynn spent 11 seasons in the major leagues with Cincinnati, New York, Texas, Montreal and Detroit. The infielder had a .238 batting average with seven home runs, 284 RBIs and 288 runs scored. The Lexington native won the World Series twice in his career.

-Ron Oester was an infielder for the Reds for over a decade. He finished his career with a .265 batting average, 42 home runs and 344 RBIs. He was a member of the team that claimed the 1990 World Series title.

-Tom Browning spent the majority of his 12-year professional baseball career in Cincinnati. The 6-foot-1 southpaw went 123-90 in his career with a 3.94 ERA. He pitched the 12th perfect game in major league history on Sept. 16, 1988 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Browning was a member of the 1990 World Series championship team.

-Don Gullett is a former pitcher that spent seven years with the Reds before playing two seasons with the Yankees. He posted a 109-50 record with a 3.11 ERA during his career. He later served as a pitching coach for the Reds. Gullett went to McKee High School and resided in South Shore.

-Johnnie LeMaster played for the San Francisco Giants for 11 of his 12 years in the bigs. He had 709 hits in his career and was rated as a top five defensive shortstop in a couple of seasons. LeMaster is also a Portsmouth native.

-Scott Williamson started his nine-year career with the Cincinnati Reds in 1999 and was voted National League Rookie of the Year. He had a career record of 28-28 with a 3.36 ERA, pitching 439.1 innings, mostly in relief.

The Foundation, founded in 2018 also puts on annual baseball and softball showcases to high school baseball and softball teams and awards $1,000 worth of scholarships at the events to high school seniors. The seniors usually submit an essay about spinal cord injury awareness and prevention to be eligible for consideration of a scholarship. They’ve also hosted Log Jam, a Bluegrass Festival in 2019 and have many more planned events in 2022.

Iery is a Lewis County graduate and has a love for baseball. He broke his neck sliding into home plate during a game on April 1, 1989 and has been in a wheelchair since. He helped start up the foundation officially in 2018 with events like the David Iery Foundation Showcase, the David Iery Classic at Lewis County and the David Iery Foundation Diamond Dinner, which had been held at The Carter House in Vanceburg the prior two times in 2018 and ‘19.

For more information on the Diamond Dinner or the David Iery Foundation, call 606-202-3868, or visit Facebook on the Team Iery page.