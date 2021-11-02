CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MIKE STOBBE, AP Medical Writers
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
newschannel20.com

Free money will be given to people who get the COVID-19 shot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Health providers and community leaders will soon be offering incentives including free money to reach those who are still vaccine-hesitant. The whole point of this vaccine outreach effort is to improve vaccine rates for the lowest vaccinated neighborhoods in the city. It's an effort that Springfield's NAACP has been pushing for months now and hopes to continue.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

If You Take Ivermectin For COVID, Here’s What Happens To Your Body

You’ve probably heard of ivermectin, a drug best known for getting rid of parasites in animals and humans. Like other pandemic-related topics, this once-obscure drug has catapulted into the global discussion because…well, people are desperate for treatments that work against COVID. While some research in 2020 suggested ivermectin might be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy