Rowland, NC

Rowland police get equipment from USDSA

 7 days ago
Rowland Chief of Police Hubert Graham, middle, stands with equipment donated recently from the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Rowland police Sgt. Perry Thompson, left, and Lt. Daren Davis. Among equipment donated is three spike strips, four drug identification testing kits, and six containers of Narcan. Graham said the department is always grateful for needed equipment that saves the department and town money.

Courtesy photo | Rowland Police Department

