Where did Alabama Land in the Initial CFP Rankings?

The first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night.

If the season ended today, the Crimson Tide would be "in" as the selection committee placed Alabama at No. 2 in the first rankings of the season. The playoff committee has Alabama one spot higher than the AP poll or Coaches poll.

"Georgia was seen as the No. 1 team hands down, and then Alabama," said committee chairman Gary Barta. "Even with the loss to Texas A&M, the committee looked at the quality across the board, their strength of schedule, their strong record. They ranked them No. 2, and it was a strong consensus."

Georgia topped the list at No. 1, and Michigan State and Oregon rounded out the top-four at third and fourth respectively. Alabama is the highest-ranked one-loss team. Every team in the top four has a head coach that was somewhere on the Alabama football staff in 2015. (Kirby Smart from Georgia, Mel Tucker from Michigan State and Mario Cristobal for Oregon.)

Alabama has now appeared in every CFP ranking since the initial poll was released October of 2014. This is the 41st time (out of 44 possible times) that Alabama has appeared in the top-five of the rankings.

Georgia is No. 1 in the rankings for the first time since Nov. 7, 2017. That season, the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs met in the CFP championship that ended in the iconic second-and-26 play securing the championship for Alabama. It's very possible Alabama and Georgia could meet again in this year's playoff.

The Crimson Tide has two wins over currently ranked teams (Ole Miss and Mississippi State) and the one loss to No. 14 Texas A&M. On the remaining regular season schedule, Alabama has matchups scheduled with No. 13 Auburn. The Tigers and Aggies will meet up this weekend in College Station.

Alabama, Georgia and LSU are the only SEC teams to have made the playoff since its inception in 2014.

Full CFP rankings

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (7-1)

3. Michigan State (8-0)

4. Oregon (7-1)

5. Ohio State (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Michigan (7-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Wake Forest (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Baylor (7-1)

13. Auburn (6-2)

14. Texas A&M (6-2)

15. BYU (7-2)

16. Ole Miss (6-2)

17. Mississippi State (5-3)

18. Kentucky (6-2)

19. NC State (6-2)

20. Minnesota (6-2)

21. Wisconsin (5-3)

22. Iowa (6-2)

23. Fresno State (7-2)

24. San Diego State (7-1)

25. Pitt (6-2)