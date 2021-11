Flamingos play-off hopes come to an end at home to FC Tucson despite giving their everything. After a positive start in possession and chances for Forward Madison, disaster struck in the 16th minute when FC Tucson converted a penalty given for an unnecessary trip in the box. Not long after, one became two after their second breakaway of the match ended in a through ball for Rodriguez to finish one on one with Breno in the 24th minute.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO