Three charged with rape of child under 13, Human Trafficking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore judge on Monday sentenced Anthony Michael Bryant to 43 years in prison after he was convicted of attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault, false imprisonment and a weapons charge, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said. In January 2020, Bryant, 64, grabbed a woman in West Baltimore and dragged her into an alley, threatening her with a screwdriver, prosecutors said. According to prosecutors, Bryant told the woman, “Shut the f— up or I’ll kill you!” He later told her to “pretend as if we are boyfriend and girlfriend.” A bystander intervened and Bryant ran off. When the victim went to retrieve her belongings at the opening of the alley, she found Bryant’s photo ID. At the time of the attack, Bryant was on parole for rape, kidnapping, assault and armed robbery convictions, prosecutors said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO