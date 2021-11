PRATTSVILLE — Veterans Day Nov. 11. To all our Veterans, thank you for your service. We will always acknowledge your sacrifices and honor your service to our country. There will not be a general public observance of Veterans Day at the Gilboa Conesville Central School due to Covid concerns. We are so sorry we could not enjoy their annual program for our veterans. Gilboa School did a wonderful job of recognizing and honoring our veterans. However, the American Legion Virgil E. Deyo Post 1327 and Gilboa Conesville CS are doing a recorded program to honor our veterans.

