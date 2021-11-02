Lee Feinswog talks sports and beer

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Mount Vernon News

Let’s Talk Sports Old-school vs. new-school football positions

NOTE: YOU CAN BOX The '300" report at the end, separately. Let’s talk old-school vs. new-school and football positions. Things change, and I am all right with that. Things evolve, and that, too, can be a good thing. But, sometimes things were OK the way they were, and changing them for the sake of change is not all that acceptable. I guess it might be a case of old-school vs. new-school, and while this column deals with some of that, I believe we will share many columns on good old-school and poor old-school vs. improved new-school or you-really-messed-it-up new-school.
FOOTBALL
NHL

From Kings Opening Night Todd Gurley II talks sport and giving back

Todd Gurley II knows exactly what kind of player he would be if he played hockey. "Tone setter," he said in a Zoom call during the first intermission of the LA Kings' home opener against the Vegas Golden Knights. "Someone who sets the tone. I'll take on that role. I'm a player's player, a coach's player, I'll do whatever but I'd rather set the tone."
NFL
kusi.com

Weekend sports update with Lee Hacksaw Hamilton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports Broadcaster Lee Hacksaw Hamilton joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the latest in sports news. Recently, the San Diego Padres hired a new manager by the name of Bob Melvin. “A.J. Preller may have saved his job by what he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chatsports.com

WSOP 2021 | David "ODB" Baker Talks Sports Betting & Poker! | Interview

One of the nicest guys you'll meet at the poker table - David "ODB" Baker, is a familiar face at the World Series. He has cashed 85 times for a total of over 3 million dollars, appeared at many WSOP final tables & won two gold bracelets. During the final table of the $1,500 Razz at the WSOP 2021, he took a moment to talk to PokerNews about his run in the series so far, his skills at sports betting on the side, & his plans for the rest of the WSOP.
GAMBLING
#Beer#Nola Brewing
sportingkc.com

Ilie talks playoff push on 610 Sports Radio's Nutmeg Podcast

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie has stepped up in a big way in 2021, filling in at center back and now running the show in the middle as a holding midfielder. Following Sporting KC’s 2-0 victory over LA Galaxy and ahead of Sunday’s match at Minnesota United, Ilie joined Rob Brenton from 610 Sports Radio to discuss a host of topics on The Nutmeg Podcast.
MLS
KTNV

Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: All eyes on Jovantae Barnes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lot of eyes are on Desert Pines High School running back Jovantae Barnes. The senior is one of the top recruits in the country. This week, Las Vegas Weekly is focusing on his future choice for college. Good Morning Las Vegas Anchor Dave Courvoisier spoke with Weekly's Ray Brewer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Talking Smack Not Airing Tomorrow Night On FOX Sports 1

As it turns out, Talking Smack will not be airing tomorrow night on FOX Sports 1 as originally planned. As noted last week, WWE had listed Talking Smack on FOX Sports 1 on Friday night immediately after Smackdown airs on FOX. WWE announced on Thursday that FOX Sports 1 will...
WWE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

A fall sports state tournament 'Talking Preps' bonanza!

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. From cross-country to football to soccer and volleyball, Star Tribune preps reporters David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen have you (and the landscape) covered with some insight about what they've enjoyed covering this week and what they look forward to seeing this weekend.
SPORTS
1045espn.com

Sports Shorts with Ronnie Rantz | 11-06-21 HOUR TWO

Derry Beckwith joins Ronnie and TK for Hour Two as the show opens discussing some of the biggest matchups in this week of CFB. Is Georgia winning the National Championship inevitable? Who can challenge them?. What’s the deal with Michael Thomas? Who are the favorites to get the LSU job?...
SPORTS
WBAY Green Bay

Rodgers controversy dominates talk on local sports radio

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - What Aaron Rodgers revealed about his vaccination status on Friday has dominated sports talk radio especially here in Northeast Wisconsin. Just about everyone is sounding off with an opinion whether it’s in support or anger. On 95.3 the Score that sentiment played out during “The Show”...
NFL
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Video: Undisputed! Watch Canelo Alvarez’s vicious KO of Caleb Plant to unify 168 lbs division

It may not have been an easy night at the office for Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs), but he still got the job done in emphatic fashion. In front of over 16,000, predominantly pro-Canelo fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion with an 11th round stoppage of Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KOs). Alvarez did have some trouble with Plant’s slick boxing and fast hands but sooner or later, Plant’s repeatedly getting cornered against the ropes would cost him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Wrestling Legend Announces Retirement From The Ring

Say goodbye. Wrestlers are a weird type of athlete as you never know when you are going to see someone compete for the last time. Since wrestlers can stay around longer than most mainstream athletes and can get in the ring for a one off match, retirements can be a tricky thing to keep. Now another wrestling legend has seemingly announced their retirement from the ring, seemingly for good.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE

