Sharon A. Redden

A memorial service for the Rev. Dora Jean Schneider will be at First United Methodist Church, 236 Mullin Street in Watertown on Sunday, November 7 at 4:00 in the afternoon. Rev. Schneider died on December 3, 2020, after being hospitalized for several years. She had been pastor at First UMC for nine years prior to being transferred to Rome, NY. Previously she had been pastor of United Methodist Churches in Canton, Fulton, Cape Vincent and Three Mile Bay.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO