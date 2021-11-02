Sharon A. Redden

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marie M. Reilly, OFS, a lifelong resident of Sharon, who lived independently until June, entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2021, due to complications from Covid-19. She was 91. Ms. Reilly was born September 22, 1930, in Hermitage, a daughter of the late Eugene M....
Murray and Sharon Collette celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 7/. Mr. and Mrs. Collette were married in 1961 in St. Francis Catholic Church. Their family hosted a celebration at the Adirondack Grange, Harrisville, on Oct. 9. Mr. and Mrs. Collette have worked and lived in several places over...
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Darlene (Homer) Calvin, 85, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born in Gary, Indiana and raised by her parents, Lena Odetta (Cooley) and Louis Howard Homer, in Transfer, Pennsylvania. A graduate of Hickory High School, Class of 1954,...
A memorial service for the Rev. Dora Jean Schneider will be at First United Methodist Church, 236 Mullin Street in Watertown on Sunday, November 7 at 4:00 in the afternoon. Rev. Schneider died on December 3, 2020, after being hospitalized for several years. She had been pastor at First UMC for nine years prior to being transferred to Rome, NY. Previously she had been pastor of United Methodist Churches in Canton, Fulton, Cape Vincent and Three Mile Bay.
The family of Ronnie “The Mayor” Gaines would like to announce there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 13th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at the Carthage Elks Lodge - 1762, 511 Fulton St. in Carthage. Ron died on November 14, 2020.
POUGHKEEPSIE — With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
