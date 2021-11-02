CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare 'corpse plant' blooms before thousands of visitors

The Hill
 5 days ago
  • The Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the “corpse plant,” located at the San Diego Botanic Garden began blooming Sunday.
  • Thousands of visitors flocked to the botanical garden to check out the rare sight.

A rare flowering plant that emits the odor of a rotting corpse when it blooms is drawing large crowds to a Southern California botanical garden.

The Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the “corpse plant,” located at the San Diego Botanic Garden began blooming Sunday afternoon for the first time since October 2018, according to the venue.

The bloom of the corpse plant is a rare event, as most take seven to 10 years to bloom for the first time, and then bloom about every four years thereafter.

The corpse plant, which is native solely to western Sumatra in Indonesia, uses its putrid odor to attract as many insects as possible to ensure pollination.

As the 6-foot-tall flower opened its bloom Halloween night, timed entry tickets for visitors to catch a glimpse, and whiff, of the plant sold out through Tuesday evening, when the bloom is expected to wilt and collapse. Some 5,000 people are expected to visit the garden by Tuesday when it’s all said and done, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Some visitors even said they visited from out of state just to see the corpse flower.

San Diego Botanic Garden staff said another corpse plant just began its flower-growing process and is expected to bloom around the end of November.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com

Volunteers plant thousands of bulbs at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Volunteers spent the day Wednesday planting thousands of bulbs at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Crestwood. There will be 20,000 total bulbs planted by the end of their work this month. Wesley Krupiczewicz, a volunteer of more than 10 years, joined the group of helpers on Wednesday.
CRESTWOOD, KY
Great Bend Post

Cheyenne Bottoms is getting a rare visitor

Whooping cranes are one of the rarest types of birds in the world, and they are migrating through the Golden Belt this time of year. According to Curtis Wolf, director of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center northeast of Great Bend, only a few whooping cranes have been spotted so far this year. And he said bird watchers will have to be lucky to get a glimpse of one as they make their way south.
GREAT BEND, KS
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Rare’ fossil discovered in Utah park may be new species dating back 290 million years

A new species of reptile may have been found deep in the back country of southeast Utah’s Canyonlands National Park. The fossil is “a rare ~290 million year old Permian-aged skeleton” and likely belonged to a “type of early reptile relative,” experts say. The Permian Period ended with “the most devastating incidents of mass extinction in Earth’s history,” the National Park Service says.
SCIENCE
BobVila

Master Easy Kalanchoe Plant Care for a Blaze of Colorful Blooms Year After Year

Succulents are all the rage with low-care houseplant advocates. While it’s true that cacti and their allies survive long stretches without water, “easy to grow” means different things to different gardeners. If you love to water plants, or if your home offers limited access to natural sunlight, these plants might not be right for you. But if you have a room with bright light and tend toward a somewhat hands-off gardening approach, then cacti and succulents like kalanchoes could be a great choice.
GARDENING
wpr.org

Lilacs in bloom: Abnormal weather is impacting Wisconsin plants, animals

Most of the state is set to cool down this week with low temperatures below freezing. Parts of Wisconsin could see rain and snow this weekend. Madison's freezing temperatures are arriving about a month behind normal, said David Stevens, curator of the Longenecker Horticultural Gardens at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum.
WISCONSIN STATE
farmforum.net

Yard and garden: Planting spring-blooming blubs

Autumn is a time of beautiful colors. Trees turn vibrant yellows and red and pumpkins ripen to deep orange. Fall is also a time to think about the colors of spring. The many beautiful spring-blooming bulbs like tulips, daffodil and squill, all grow and flower in spring but must be planted in the fall. A little planning, planting and care in the fall will reap colorful rewards in the spring, according to horticulture specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
GARDENING
