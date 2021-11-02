Rare 'corpse plant' blooms before thousands of visitors

The Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the “corpse plant,” located at the San Diego Botanic Garden began blooming Sunday.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the botanical garden to check out the rare sight.

A rare flowering plant that emits the odor of a rotting corpse when it blooms is drawing large crowds to a Southern California botanical garden.

The Amorphophallus titanum, also known as the “corpse plant,” located at the San Diego Botanic Garden began blooming Sunday afternoon for the first time since October 2018, according to the venue.

The bloom of the corpse plant is a rare event, as most take seven to 10 years to bloom for the first time, and then bloom about every four years thereafter.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The corpse plant, which is native solely to western Sumatra in Indonesia, uses its putrid odor to attract as many insects as possible to ensure pollination.

As the 6-foot-tall flower opened its bloom Halloween night, timed entry tickets for visitors to catch a glimpse, and whiff, of the plant sold out through Tuesday evening, when the bloom is expected to wilt and collapse. Some 5,000 people are expected to visit the garden by Tuesday when it’s all said and done, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Some visitors even said they visited from out of state just to see the corpse flower.

San Diego Botanic Garden staff said another corpse plant just began its flower-growing process and is expected to bloom around the end of November.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA